A man walks past a banner featuring Starry Lee, in To Kwa Wan on July 6, a constituency in Kowloon where she first won as an independent in 1999. She founded her political career in grass-roots and community work but now, district councillors have drastically diminished influence. Photo: AFP
A man walks past a banner featuring Starry Lee, in To Kwa Wan on July 6, a constituency in Kowloon where she first won as an independent in 1999. She founded her political career in grass-roots and community work but now, district councillors have drastically diminished influence. Photo: AFP