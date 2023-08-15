Illustration: Craig Stephens
Oleg Yanovsky
Opinion

Ukraine war will force the West to accept the liberal order is gone for good

  • An increasingly powerful Global South demands peace – and the global system has moved too far from the pre-war status quo to simply revert back
  • But first, three factors must be reconciled: the West’s desire to turn back time, the rise of a new arbiter – China – and the exhaustion of warmongers

Updated: 8:15am, 15 Aug, 2023

