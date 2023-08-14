Web designer Joey Di Girolamo works at a desk in a kitchen nook at his flat in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on July 20. Remote working’s popularity among employees has endured beyond the Covid-19 pandemic despite employers beginning to crack down and insisting on workers being physically present in the office. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Inside Out by David Dodwell

Overblown working from home revolution denies us the office camaraderie and collaboration necessary for success

  • Working from home might be suitable and even beneficial for some kinds of jobs, but it is impractical for others and in many parts of the world
  • Those who want their bosses to see how indispensable and worthy of promotion they are have little choice but to return to the office

Updated: 1:30am, 14 Aug, 2023

