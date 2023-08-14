Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St John, British Columbia, Canada, on July 2. Record temperatures and extreme weather around the globe are driving home the urgent need to secure reliable financing for climate adaptation and mitigation, and Hong Kong is poised to be one of the global hubs of that effort. Photo: AP
Eric Stryson
Why Hong Kong could be the answer to world’s urgent need for climate finance

  • With its deep and open capital markets, early lead in green finance and backing from China, Hong Kong is arguably the best-positioned among leading international finance centres to facilitate meeting the world’s need for new ways to pay for climate adaptation

Updated: 3:45pm, 14 Aug, 2023

