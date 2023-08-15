Hunter Biden investigation can be the start of a crackdown on White House influence peddling
- Getting a clearer picture of the evidence against Hunter Biden will make it easier to compare his activities to those of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump
In 2020, Senate Republicans produced an extensive report on them, which highlighted what they called “a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals”.
These payments and every other detail of Biden’s life have also been picked over for more than five years by David Weiss, a federal prosecutor who was appointed by former president Donald Trump. Weiss was tapped by Garland to lead the renewed investigation, in the wake of the collapse last month of a plea deal with Hunter Biden.
Influence peddling is as old as politics. If a Trump-appointed prosecutor was unable to find anything that violated laws in Hunter Biden’s foray into these age-old practices, the matter was never going to stay above the fold.
And if Weiss’s investigation as a newly appointed special prosecutor leads to charges that Hunter Biden profited illegally from his proximity to American executive power, then he is guilty of activity in which Trump’s own daughter and son-in-law appear to have been engaged.
How Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner earned millions without a White House salary
This is not to say that Hunter Biden’s activities should go without punishment if a court determines they were over a legal line. If we are finally going after the family members of government officials who are trading in that influence, we need to start somewhere.
Unless something new and particularly damning about Hunter Biden’s dealings with China, or anything else in his background, emerges in Weiss’s investigation, this can only work out in Biden’s favour. This is particularly so because Trump and his family members cannot argue they have not leveraged the former president’s political clout for financial gain.
Now that Weiss has been elevated to special prosecutor, we will get a clearer picture of the evidence against the current president’s son. That will make it easier to compare this activity against that of Kushner and Ivanka Trump.
If the US is starting to prosecute the sale of White House influence for financial gain, it’s just a matter of time before they are in the legal spotlight.
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief