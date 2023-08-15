More diverse teams and leadership are an asset in an environment of heightened uncertainty. Studies show that diversity fosters creative ideas, which helps teams adapt more quickly to unforeseen events. Photo: Shutterstock
The View
by Colleen K. Howe
How businesses still upbeat on Asia can adapt to uncertainty as the new normal
China’s growth trajectory, the impact of global economic conditions, geopolitical tensions and ambiguity on the energy transition are all risks
But businesses can prepare by boosting in-house intelligence and diversity – both in recruitment and operations