Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and President Xi Jinping make a toast during a reception following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21. Despite the public displays of goodwill and friendship between the Russian and Chinese governments, there are still deep distrust and hard feelings dating back more than a century between the two sides. Photo: AFP
Yuan Jiang
Opinion

Chinese citizens’ mistreatment a reminder Sino-Russian ties aren’t all wine and roses

  • Regardless of how close China and Russia’s governments appear to be publicly, there is long-standing distrust between their peoples behind the scenes
  • The enduring lack of trust among individuals might look small now, but the geopolitical influence of distrust can be far-reaching

Updated: 3:30am, 17 Aug, 2023

