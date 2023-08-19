Illustration: Craig Stephens
Brian Y. S. Wong and Damien Green

A Hong Kong relaunch must create space for youth art and culture

  • Instead of devising complex urban renewal schemes, it would be more effective to offer young people open platforms for creative expression
  • This would not only be a powerful means for the city to re-engage its future talent, but is also simply the best way to revitalise urban aesthetics

Brian Y. S. Wong and Damien Green

Updated: 8:15am, 19 Aug, 2023

