A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg
A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Why China’s dominance puts Brics expansion plans and very existence in jeopardy

  • The differences in fortunes between China and the other Brics members are complicating plans for expansion and challenging the US dollar
  • The more dependent the group is on China, the deeper the fault lines within the bloc and the more difficult it is to coordinate policy

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 3:15pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg
A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE