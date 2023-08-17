A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg
A resident looks out towards the skyline of the central business district in Johannesburg, South Africa, on August 15. The Brics summit will take place in the city from August 22-24, with plans to expand the bloc’s membership encountering resistance over concerns about diluting influence and complicating policymaking. Photo: Bloomberg