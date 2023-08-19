An advertisement for an apartment for sale is posted on a telegraph pole in a residential compound in Hegang city in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on July 4. Retail sales data in July showed that Chinese consumers were still spending in sectors such as catering, but they are cutting back on housing-related spending. Photo: AFP
Tai Hui
Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

China’s property sector, not deflation risk, is its top economic worry

  • China’s consumer price index falling for the first time since 2021 has raised fears of deflation, but a closer look at the data paints a different picture
  • Weak home sales and large developers’ ailing finances are weighing on the property sector as policymakers try to revive spending but keep housing affordable

Updated: 6:35am, 19 Aug, 2023

