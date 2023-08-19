An advertisement for an apartment for sale is posted on a telegraph pole in a residential compound in Hegang city in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on July 4. Retail sales data in July showed that Chinese consumers were still spending in sectors such as catering, but they are cutting back on housing-related spending. Photo: AFP
An advertisement for an apartment for sale is posted on a telegraph pole in a residential compound in Hegang city in northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province on July 4. Retail sales data in July showed that Chinese consumers were still spending in sectors such as catering, but they are cutting back on housing-related spending. Photo: AFP