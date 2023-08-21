Illustration: Craig Stephens
Mark J. Valencia
How a submerged Spratlys reef is emerging as a South China Sea flashpoint for China, the Philippines and US

  • Pressure is building on the US to step in at the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal with the Chinese increasingly brazen and Manila increasingly indignant
  • By being ambiguous, the US seems to be counting on the Philippines not to escalate the situation or China to back down – increasing the risks of miscalculation

Updated: 1:00am, 21 Aug, 2023

