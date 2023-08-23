Participants in the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Talents Visiting Programme arrive at West Kowloon Station on April 17. Persistent concerns about Hong Kong’s press freedom, judicial independence, cost of living and the national security law have held back efforts to draw urgently needed talent from places other than the mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
To win over global talent, Hong Kong must show its freedoms aren’t lost

  • While concerns about Covid-19 and social unrest have largely eased, negative reports persist around the world about the city’s freedoms and judicial independence
  • Rather than wait for a return to the good old days, officials must work hard to ease the fears of those considering a move here

Updated: 8:15am, 23 Aug, 2023

