Participants in the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Talents Visiting Programme arrive at West Kowloon Station on April 17. Persistent concerns about Hong Kong’s press freedom, judicial independence, cost of living and the national security law have held back efforts to draw urgently needed talent from places other than the mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse
Participants in the Greater Bay Area Healthcare Talents Visiting Programme arrive at West Kowloon Station on April 17. Persistent concerns about Hong Kong’s press freedom, judicial independence, cost of living and the national security law have held back efforts to draw urgently needed talent from places other than the mainland. Photo: Jelly Tse