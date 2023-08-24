People gather for a protest march against the construction of a refugee shelter in Upahl, Germany, on July 29. The anti-immigrant sentiment in Germany is a marked change from 2016, when the country welcomed more than a million refugees fleeing the war in Syria and other conflicts. Photo: DPA
Perry Q. Wood
Opinion

Perry Q. Wood and Olivia Harms

Europe is failing Asia-Pacific climate refugees by building bigger walls

  • There is an opportunity for Europe to lead the world in humanitarian responses and approaches to a crisis that is only going to grow
  • By choosing to hide behind political walls, the region is not only enacting economically counterproductive measures, it is pretending its obligations don’t exist

Perry Q. Wood and Olivia Harms

Updated: 1:00am, 24 Aug, 2023

