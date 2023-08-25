Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Imran Khalid
Opinion

Opinion

Imran Khalid

The US-Japan-South Korea alliance against China has a formidable foe: history

  • Bringing Japan and South Korea closer together despite their historical animosity is a diplomatic triumph for Joe Biden, but public support for warmer ties between them is far from certain
  • Japan and South Korea’s economic interdependence with China is also not so easily dismissed

Imran Khalid
Imran Khalid

Updated: 6:15am, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE