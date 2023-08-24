Job adverts are seen at the Lonhua Bus Station, which also serves as a recruitment centre for nearby factories, in Shenzhen on August 9. In the eyes of many international investors, China is on the cusp of a Japan-style “balance sheet recession”. Photo: Bloomberg
Job adverts are seen at the Lonhua Bus Station, which also serves as a recruitment centre for nearby factories, in Shenzhen on August 9. In the eyes of many international investors, China is on the cusp of a Japan-style “balance sheet recession”. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Cost of falling prices in China greatly outweighs any benefits for rest of the world

  • Rather than speculating on the possible benefits of Chinese deflation for other economies, the focus should be on threats to the global economy and markets, plus how Beijing intends to revive growth while maintaining financial stability

Nicholas Spiro
Nicholas Spiro

Updated: 3:30pm, 24 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Job adverts are seen at the Lonhua Bus Station, which also serves as a recruitment centre for nearby factories, in Shenzhen on August 9. In the eyes of many international investors, China is on the cusp of a Japan-style “balance sheet recession”. Photo: Bloomberg
Job adverts are seen at the Lonhua Bus Station, which also serves as a recruitment centre for nearby factories, in Shenzhen on August 9. In the eyes of many international investors, China is on the cusp of a Japan-style “balance sheet recession”. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE