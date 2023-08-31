Keep alive Hong Kong’s history, or another night market would just be a yawn
- To draw visitors and revive its economy, Hong Kong must recognise that a major part of its selling point is its unique history and culture, including historic buildings, neon signs and the like
- Preserving Hong Kong history will help the city tell the Hong Kong story well
Such measures could help boost the city’s economy to a limited degree. However, one key question remains: can they persuade visitors to come?
While Shenzhen has opened up more to the world in recent decades, Hong Kong has failed to change with the times. High rents in Hong Kong have forced service providers to raise their prices. As costs in Hong Kong rise and Shenzhen continues to catch up, the former has to work harder to attract visitors.
Hong Kong can capitalise on one huge advantage. The city is famous for being the midpoint between China and the West, and what has emerged here is neither purely Western nor Chinese but a hybrid. In other words, Hong Kong has its own unique legacy. This legacy is the key to attempts to boost the city’s economy.
Hong Kong is trying to develop its service sector, including restaurants, hotels and tourism. However, the sector will not automatically grow just because more restaurants open or buildings get constructed.
The “city walk” trend in Shanghai provides a glimpse of a possible future for Hong Kong. People walk around the city and visit buildings constructed nearly a hundred years ago, imagining the neon lights and the legacy of the most prosperous city in the Far East. Hong Kong had many of these legacies, but they were lost amid regulation and the pursuit of development.
The restaurant, architecture and neon signs are all material symbols of Hong Kong that could have helped tell the city’s story and draw in visitors.
By digging up and preserving the city’s stories and artefacts, Hong Kong’s real story can emerge. Tourists and locals can explore the whole city and embrace its history instead of staying only in certain well-known areas. The government needs to reconsider its narrative of development.
The key to reviving Hong Kong’s economy is not to host more night markets but tell the story behind them. An economy is more than a venue for people to spend money. Hong Kong needs to find its way out of its current malaise and rebuild its reputation by looking within itself, not imitating others.
John Hanzhang Ye is a PhD student in science and technology history at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and also holds an MPhil degree in sociology from the Chinese University of Hong Kong