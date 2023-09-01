US Federal Reserve still seeking interest rate sweet spot as fall in inflation slows
- While it’s not possible to rule out another US rate rise this year, the Fed looks to be entering a holding pattern
- A resilient US economy together with the gradual labour market adjustment means inflation is falling slowly, which will keep rates higher for longer
As such, the annual central banker talkfest at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was shaping up to be an important event for markets. The title of this year’s symposium – “Structural Shifts in the Global Economy” – was alluring, given that it opened the door for the likes of US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde to discuss events over the past few years and their impact on monetary policy.
All this is to say that the Fed remains data dependent, but aren’t we all? Based on the softer economic data since the Fed last met and the continued bias among several Fed members to raise rates, the September meeting is likely to result in a “hawkish skip”.
This seems to be the view of many, with the market pricing in a high chance that the rate will remain unchanged. However, heading into the November and December meetings, things are more evenly priced between a Fed hold and another rise of 25 basis points.
This higher-for-longer narrative has pushed yields on US Treasuries higher, adding to speculation about whether the neutral interest rate for the US economy has risen. The neutral level is when rates have neither a stimulating nor restricting effect on economic growth. Like a car idling in neutral, it’s going neither forwards nor backwards.
This long-term neutral interest rate is not something central bankers or markets can observe in real time and is, at best, a guess. As a guide to where the Fed might see this level, we can look at the long-term view of interest rates published each quarter in the Summary of Economic Projections.
The opposite might be true now. If the neutral rate is rising, the Fed may have to lift rates higher to achieve a level that restricts the economy enough to bring inflation back to the 2 per cent target.
Alternatively, it could also mean that when the Fed does start to cut rates, they will not decrease that much, as the economy could find itself idling comfortably with a higher cash rate. That is, the rate has to be higher just for the economy to be standing still.
Overall, the neutral level of interest rates is a structural variable for an economy, not a cyclical one. In the short term, bond markets and the direction of bond yields are more likely to be concerned with getting a clear signal that the current rate increase cycle has ended, and when rates will start to be cut.
It is likely that 2024 will be a year of rate cuts and falling bond yields which, from today’s level, make the bond market attractive.
Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management