Alongside Costa are the world’s wealth managers, stressed by an 11.7 per cent contraction in business volumes from their uber rich clients and a 4 per cent fall in global financial wealth last year – to US$255 trillion. One source of relief was that real asset wealth – covering property, art, jewellery, antiques, rare wines and such – continued to grow, rising by 5.5 per cent to US$261 trillion, which meant that total wealth squeaked out a 1 per cent growth last year to US$516 trillion.

But it is difficult to empathise with the challenges of the rich when 26 per cent of the world’s population still have no access to safe drinking water, 46 per cent lack basic sanitation and 13 per cent have no access to electricity.

There is a callous and unsustainable unfairness in hundreds of millions of people suffering such extreme hardship while trillions of dollars are being passed down to a small “zennial inheritocracy” in a tiny group of Western countries.

I wonder how many comfortably middle-class families in most Western countries realise that even by 2050, when 20 per cent of the world’s population will be over 65, barely a third of people in the developing world will have any pension or insurance? Or that 3.5 billion people worldwide suffer from oral diseases largely because they have no access to a dentist?

As food prices soar over the past two years, who can compare the challenges facing an American family, where the cost of food eaten at home takes up 6.7 per cent of average household expenditure, with the hardship facing a Nigerian family where food takes up 59 per cent of household expenditure?

The vast and unbreachable chasm that separates the lucky 0.1 per cent from the rest of humanity is hard to comprehend. The World Inequality Lab calculated that the world’s richest 1 per cent has captured 38 per cent of the global increase in wealth since the mid-1990s. Globally, the poorer 50 per cent accounted for just 8 per cent of incomes and 2 per cent of wealth, while the top 10 per cent have 52 per cent of incomes and 76 per cent of wealth.

I am reminded of what Winnie Byanyima wrote when she was executive director at Oxfam International: “Curious friends often ask if I have ever met a billionaire and what they are like. I tell them they were born lucky. Lucky to be born a man – nine out of 10 billionaires are men; lucky to be born into a wealthy family – a third of billionaire fortune is the result of inheritance, lucky to get a decent education in a world where 262 million children don’t go to school.”

She might also have added they had the good luck of being born in a rich country.

Such factors have driven Stiglitz to co-author an open letter, signed by more than 230 academic and political leaders, calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank president Ajay Banga to tackle this dangerous and unsustainable rich-poor gap, which “corrodes our politics, destroys trust, hamstrings our collective economic prosperity and weakens multilateralism”.

Stiglitz also argued in Project Syndicate last week that such extremes of inequality were not just economically unacceptable, but also put democracy in jeopardy, with “one person one vote” being supplanted by “one dollar one vote”. He wrote: “The pervasive feeling that democracy has delivered unfair outcomes has undermined confidence in democracy and led some to conclude that alternative systems might produce better results.”

One cannot help but sense a strong undercurrent of agreement in the narratives arising from the recent Brics summit in South Africa, and among the many leaders in the increasingly vocal and coherent Global South. But it remains difficult to see any possibility of practical action. Will the rich baby boomers or their lucky zennial inheritocracy give up the power and privileges that their dollars can buy?

David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades