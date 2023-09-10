That this problem keeps cropping up makes it absolutely necessary for universities to do more to safeguard their students, including and especially incoming ones. And by doing more, I mean going beyond stating their “zero tolerance” policies towards bullying and inappropriate behaviour and updating their guidelines on organising student activities.

Clearly, orientation camps have deviated from their intended purpose – to welcome newcomers, offer a chance to make friends, and introduce them to a supportive and inclusive community and university life – into some sort of initiation process, a rite of passage for newcomers to be “accepted”.

Initiation rites are a part of human existence and an important part of socialisation. A community with a strong identity fosters conformity and stability. Power is obviously at play. Outsiders must prove themselves worthy to be accepted. Once upon a time, it would have been justified by, say, the survival of the tribe.

But subjecting students already accepted into the university to activities that resemble initiation rites are in effect an ostracisation – and that goes against the very purpose of orientation. There’s a line between fostering a sense of belonging and making newcomers feel unwelcome unless they complete certain activities, however inappropriate or harmful.

Such activities that emphasise the power imbalance between existing members and newcomers – with existing members setting the rules and dictating the games to be played – are rightly considered bullying, which includes hazing . Encouraging or coercing ocamp participants into behaviours that may be uncomfortable for them, physically or emotionally, can be considered harassment.

Hazing involves harmful behaviours that can include forced consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs, which impairs judgment and makes it hard for intended victims to defend themselves. Also in this category are coerced or degrading sexual acts and physical abuse.

The argument that it is tradition and a part of the university “culture” makes it imperative that universities step in and stop ocamps from degenerating into sanctioned abuse, hazing and harassment. Inducting new students into university life by putting them in harm’s way, with older students acting as perpetrators, does not make the transition to undergraduate life exciting or liberating.

While initiation rituals can be powerful and highly effective in creating intense shared experiences that strengthen community spirit and instil core values, they can also be very destructive.

The power dynamics in initiation, with newcomers removed from the routines of normal life while subject to groupthink , make it all too easy for groups to get away with hazing. And when coercion is in place, along with substance abuse, those being initiated have little chance of properly calibrating their risks or protecting one another.

In its 2019 study on the sexual harassment of university students , the Equal Opportunities Commission said that “incidents of sexual harassment in orientation camp have become something like ‘seasonal influenza’, which is expected to occur every year”.

It found that as many as 23 per cent of university students had been sexually harassed in the 12 months before its survey. More importantly, it identified and examined the reasons that victims did not come forward, the enabling silent bystanders, the abuse of power and the lack of support from universities when it comes to raising awareness on sexual harassment.

It is time for universities and education officials to seriously study the report – if they haven’t before – and address these issues head on. What happens in ocamp does not stay in ocamp. The bad behaviours and damage are carried onto campuses and have an impact on students – whether they are the perpetrators, victims or bystanders – beyond their years in university.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA