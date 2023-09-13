Indonesia’s Joko Widodo is showing Asean a way forward with steady, pragmatic diplomacy
- The Indonesian president seems determined to contain multiple crises in Southeast Asia as well as head off a clash among rival powers in the Indo-Pacific
- His cautious approach risks inaction that further deepens regional crises, but it also holds the promise of building a more capable, coherent Asean
With leaders from all of the major Indo-Pacific powers in attendance, Widodo reiterated how the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) “will continue to contribute to peace and stability” and called on his peers from across the region to “continue to make this region an epicentrum of growth”.
Upon closer examination, however, it’s clear that Indonesia’s strategy is to focus on Asean’s economic strength, upgrade ties with like-minded middle powers and maintain balanced ties with competing superpowers. It seems determined to play the long game, giving Southeast Asian nations more opportunity to build their own capacity and gradually address challenges through collective action.
Indonesia managed to deftly navigate the issue of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by emphasising the importance of territorial integrity and national sovereignty while also nudging Russia to facilitate steady outflow of food and basic commodities from the conflict zone amid global inflation.
Moreover, Indonesia’s long history of constructive leadership in Asean raised hopes of decisive action this year. The last time Jakarta was in charge of the regional body, it helped prevent full-scale armed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, and successfully nudged them to resolve their dispute through international arbitration.
However, this month’s Asean summit ended with a lengthy statement which largely sidelined the South China Sea and Myanmar issues. Instead, it focuses on reinforcing Asean’s economic momentum as well as deepening relations with like-minded powers.
By all indications, Widodo settled for a more pragmatic approach which upheld three important elements.
US can’t rely on military prowess alone to counter China in Asia
Finally, Indonesia’s leadership of Asean has seen a steady expansion in the bloc’s strategic cooperation with a whole host of like-minded middle powers. By building a diverse network of partnerships, Indonesia hopes to strengthen the collective voice of non-aligned nations who are increasingly worried about the prospect a full-blown cold war in the Indo-Pacific.
There is the risk that Widodo’s relatively cautious approach could result in further inaction, thus deepening multiple crises in Asean’s backyard. Even so, it also holds the promise of building the foundations of a more capable and coherent regional body by carefully eschewing seemingly intractable challenges. No less than Widodo’s foreign policy legacy is at stake.
Richard Heydarian is a Manila-based academic and author of Asia’s New Battlefield: US, China and the Struggle for Western Pacific, and the forthcoming Duterte’s Rise