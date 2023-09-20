Last summer, my dad underwent minor surgery at a private clinic to remove a small lump on his upper right arm. After the pathology report identified the removed tissue as a malignant tumour, he was referred to specialist consultation at a public hospital.

However, certain barriers that can deter patients from seeking medical help still exist. My experience of helping my dad with his cancer treatment could provide some clues.

Thankfully, my dad received an appointment with an oncologist very quickly. Then, the battle began. To prepare for radiotherapy or possibly another operation, the oncologist requested a full-body positron emission tomography (PET) scan and a magnetic resonance imaging scan of his right arm. Because of long waiting times for diagnostic radiology and imaging services at public hospitals, we were given a list of more than 30 private providers to arrange appointments by ourselves.

Choosing a provider was no easy task. As different providers use different machines for diagnostic tests, procedures at some examination centres may take longer than others. Also, not all providers on the list offer the kind of scans requested by my dad’s doctor.

As my dad and I went through the list and made inquiries, we found ourselves sandwiched between two parties – the oncologist at the public hospital and radiologists at private test centres

For example, one imaging centre asked the oncologist to reissue his request form to clearly indicate “whole of right arm” instead of just “right arm” before any further action could be taken. Another radiologist asked me to clarify if a PET scan without contrast – as opposed to what was requested by the oncologist – would be preferable considering possible side-effects of such scans on the patient.

Lacking the medical knowledge to deal with these requests, we could only leave messages for the nurse at the hospital who then sought further instructions from the oncologist.

After sorting out the diagnostic tests , we had to deal with the specimens. Despite having a pathology report produced by a private hospital, the oncologist treating my dad wanted to re-examine the specimens of the removed tumour.

The lack of coordination between public and private hospitals, as well as the absence of a centralised system to manage patients’ pathology specimens and coordinate their transfer, puts further burden on patients. To obtain dad’s tumour specimens, we went through a lengthy process to request that the private hospital keeping these records release them to the oncologist for further examination.

After plenty of paperwork, faxes and phone calls, we collected the required specimens in person from the laboratory, passed them to the oncologist and returned them afterwards. My dad would not have handled all this without family support.

Hong Kong’s public healthcare system owes much to the hard work and dedication of many healthcare professionals. The nurse at the oncology department, which my dad attended, was extremely helpful. To keep this system functioning at its best, besides retaining and recruiting qualified practitioners, reforming procedures that are hindering the effective delivery of medical services is equally important.

Accessible healthcare means more than making medical treatment available and affordable. Efforts should be made to understand what issues stand in the way of patients accessing treatment and work to eliminate them.

In the end, my dad decided not to proceed with treatment. He was keen to inquire about diagnostic tests at the beginning. Gradually, his enthusiasm and persistence waned. His decision was driven much by personal circumstances. But I also wonder: had he had a smoother start in his battle against cancer, would the outcome have been different?

Dr Yvette To is a postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Public and International Affairs of City University of Hong Kong