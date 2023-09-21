Will boosting nightlife really save Hong Kong’s tourism industry and revive the economy?
- It was never about the night economy not flourishing. It’s about Hong Kong’s lack of competitiveness and poor consumer sentiment after three years of Covid-19
- The government must address the root of the structural problems, rather than throw resources at random targets
The Hong Kong government has rolled out yet another campaign to stimulate consumption, focusing this time on the night economy. It is unclear where this idea came from, but officials have once again failed to address the structural issues of the city’s tourism industry and economy.
While Hong Kong’s private final consumption expenditure has recovered in recent months, it only reached 99 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of this year, lower than the average of 107 per cent in Asian economies. The subdued night economy is only a symptom of a bigger problem, and it is about the lack of demand, not cyclically but structurally. There are three main challenges: a lack of competitiveness, changed consumer preferences, and shifting corporate strategies.
The changing corporate strategies of global luxury companies have also hit Hong Kong’s retail sales. Given their more equal pricing strategies across markets and more localised and exclusive approach to selling products and engaging customers, Hong Kong no longer has the advantage in cost or availability, especially as more brands establish direct sales channels in mainland China. It means Hong Kong needs to offer more irreplaceable and diverse experiences to attract tourists.
As such, the push to revive the night economy may tick the boxes for government officials, but it will not solve any of the above problems. There is no quick way out and deep reforms are needed. The Hong Kong government must review its perspective of the consumption and tourism industry, and its policy mindset.
Others make use of their cultural soft power. The South Korean government has a straightforward approach to supporting and exporting K-pop and K-drama, and promoting tourism. Japan has also struck a good balance between tradition and commercialisation, with government support. Unfortunately, Hong Kong has not done the same with its unique traditions and culture, and any marketing, funding or land use can still require cross-departmental cooperation.
Second, the government needs to stop throwing out ideas that make policymakers look like they all live in an ivory tower. The current campaigns are old wine in a new bottle, adding little to Hong Kong’s long-term competitiveness in tourism and offering few incentives for residents to spend locally.
Several other Chinese cities have done a better job of preserving their heritage, from Macau’s mixed Portuguese culture to The Bund in Shanghai. Hong Kong does not even bother to protect its iconic neon signs, and the urban planning authorities do not appear to have given the preservation of local culture proper consideration.
To boost nightlife tourism, why not promote Hong Kong’s dai pai dong?
Third, the Hong Kong government must improve sentiment by offering attractive economic growth opportunities. Sloganising everything is no help. If Hongkongers do not feel they have better income prospects and do not experience any wealth effect, they are likely to continue to limit their local consumption, spending elsewhere if there are cheaper choices.
Gary C.Y. Ng is senior economist for Asia-Pacific thematic research at Natixis