Sentiment towards China remains bleak. Foreign investors sold a record US$12 billion of onshore stocks last month. By the end of June, foreign holdings of Chinese stocks and bonds had fallen 17 per cent since reaching a peak in December 2021, data from Bloomberg shows.

Upgrades to forecasts of China’s economic growth are a rarity these days. This makes the decision by JPMorgan earlier this month to revise up its estimate for growth this year from 4.8 per cent to 5 per cent all the more significant.

The measures came on the heels of a decision to allow local governments to scrap a requirement disqualifying people who previously had a mortgage – even if fully repaid – from being treated as first-time buyers in major cities.

Some investment banks believe there has been a major policy shift. Morgan Stanley said that “reflationary policy is ramping up at a pace unseen in recent years”. Bank of America said that “the period of more coordinated and concentrated easing in policymaking has just begun”. Even Nomura – which is notoriously bearish on China – said that “the measures mark a significant step towards stimulating the property sector”.

04:49 Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished Anger mounts as China's property debt crisis leaves flats unfinished

However, calling the bottom of China’s housing market is a mug’s game. On the face of it, a central government debt-to-GDP ratio of just 21 per cent – much lower than in the United States and the euro zone – creates ample “fiscal space” to manage the country’s economic problems.

Yet, China’s fiscal capacity is much more constrained than the low ratio suggests, given Beijing’s efforts to shift away from a debt-fuelled growth model. “They have the fiscal firepower [but] the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment is much more challenging than it was 10 years ago,” said Robin Xing, chief China economist at Morgan Stanley.

This is an understatement. According to data from JPMorgan, nearly 55 per cent of the US$203 billion stock of Chinese dollar-denominated real estate debt – both investment grade and high-yield, or “junk” – at the end of 2020 has been wiped out due to plunging prices and record defaults. Chinese developers now account for just 0.6 per cent of JPMorgan’s benchmark emerging market corporate bond index, down from a peak of 3.4 per cent in 2010.

More worryingly, the liquidity crunch is spreading deeper into the sector. Country Garden Holdings , a household name known for building homes in smaller cities, is on the brink of default. Ominously, Sino-Ocean Group , a state-linked developer, has halted payments on all its offshore bonds, showing that even state-backed developers are not immune to the crisis.

Residential buildings at the Wangjiang Mansion project, developed by Country Garden Holdings, in Yangzhou, as seen on September 7. Photo: Bloomberg

While deeper distress is partly what triggered the flurry of easing measures, the relaxation of restrictions will only benefit larger cities. Yet, as S&P Global Ratings noted in a report published in May, the property crisis has entered a new phase, “with markets in upper-tier cities largely normalising, but with weakness in lower-tier cities likely to depress total sales in 2023”.

Moody’s Investors Service, which downgraded its outlook for China’s property sector from stable to negative on September 14, said the impact of the easing measures will be “short-lived and differentiated between tiers of cities”.

For some analysts, this only increases the likelihood of more forceful and broad-based policy support in the coming months. Yet, the longer the housing crisis persists, the more uncertainty there is over Beijing’s policy response. While a lot of attention has been paid to tensions between maintaining financial stability and preventing a sharper downturn, markets have found it hard to see the wood for the trees.

Most investors continue to misread (or downplay the importance of) China’s new policy priorities, particularly President Xi Jinping’s strong emphasis on breakthroughs in domestic technology to bolster national security and reduce the country’s reliance on the West.

Resorting to the old playbook of stimulating the housing market not only detracts from efforts to encourage the growth of the new economy, it risks undermining the government’s self-sufficiency drive. “The sector [China] can rely on the least to compete with the West is residential real estate,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered.

To be sure, the new engines of growth, such as high-end and green manufacturing , are not big enough to offset the drag from property-related activities, making it likely that further easing measures will have to be implemented to cushion the downturn.

However, there is a difference between stimulating and stabilising the housing market. “We shouldn’t expect policies to revive the market, but rather to prevent systemic risk,” said Liu.

Those still expecting Beijing to pull out a “big bazooka” will be sorely disappointed. This does not mean that a further relaxation of restrictions in the property market – particularly for smaller cities – will not be announced in the coming months. It simply means that a major stimulus-fuelled rebound in China’s housing market is highly unlikely.

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory