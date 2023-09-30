The Belt and Road Initiative is likely to gain strategic relevance as the central platform through which China seeks to enhance connectivity among countries within the expanding Brics grouping, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Like most of China’s trading partners, Malaysia is eager to ensure the territorial dispute does not negatively affect economic relations. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently attended the China-Asean Expo in the southern Chinese city of Nanning, where he not only secured investment deals worth nearly 20 billion ringgit (US$4.3 billion) but also received an assurance of Beijing’s support in realising Malaysia’s recently unveiled New Industrial Master Plan 2030

China and Malaysia’s pragmatic collaboration is a notable example of the critical imperative for conflict management, which forms the bedrock of the Belt and Road Initiative: a readiness to set aside differences for a greater common good. The Belt and Road Initiative operates in intricate geopolitical terrain – its resilience can be attributed to the Global South’s willingness to collaborate for collective benefit despite differences.

China’s infrastructural vision has inspired counter-strategies in the West, such as the US-led Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the European Union’s Global Gateway . These aim to mitigate China’s growing influence in the developing world. Countries in the Global South are adopting a pragmatic approach by engaging with both the China-led and Western-promoted initiatives. Clearly, the developing world needs increased infrastructure investment.

Critics, however, have pointed out that the Western initiatives have struggled to deliver and some question their feasibility as viable and competitive alternatives to the belt and road – which has meanwhile undergone a significant transformation.

China’s support for Malaysia’s vaccine production and development, which began during the pandemic, is a collaboration in line with the health silk road’s aim to enhance global public health. Its pledge to bolster Malaysia’s New Industrial Master Plan is also expected to harness the potential of the digital silk road to help transform Malaysia into a hi-tech nation. In Sarawak, China-made hydrogen buses are assuming a key role in Malaysia’s energy transition.

06:32 China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

The Belt and Road Initiative has evolved beyond its conventional infrastructure focus. It has morphed into an Industrial Revolution 4.0-driven initiative and is poised to accelerate the developing world’s transition into the digital age, fostering the adoption of a more sustainable model of economic growth.

China has rapidly emerged as a green technology powerhouse. It has become a leader in renewable energy, electric vehicles, green manufacturing and more. Climate change, however, ultimately requires a global response, specifically US-China cooperation. In July, US envoy John Kerry visited China , aiming to rekindle climate collaboration, but regrettably, achieved no breakthrough.

The ban on Chinese solar panels from Donald Trump’s era remains in effect while the Biden administration’s hi-tech rivalry impedes the scientific cooperation required to address the environmental crisis. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recently announced an anti-subsidy investigation into China-made electric vehicles, sparking concerns about disruptions to the EU’s transition to renewable energy.

This stark reality reflects the tense reconfiguration of the 21st century world order. A preoccupation with the perceived threat posed by China has caused the West to lose sight of the bigger picture.

In contrast to the Global South, nations in the Global North appear less inclined to set aside their differences with China to pursue a greater common good. This division, coupled with challenges posed by climate change, hampers our collective response to crises, including pandemics and the looming risk associated with artificial intelligence.

At the recent climate meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, in yet another urgent call for action, general secretary Antonio Guterres lamented that “ humanity has opened the gates to hell ”, underscoring the escalating affect of climate change.

Since its launch, the Belt and Road Initiative has transformed into a multifaceted initiative that Beijing is determined to use to expedite the Global South’s digital transition. Just as importantly, the initiative is spearheading the developing world’s progress towards a greener and more sustainable growth model.

Still, unless the Global North can overcome its mistrust and cooperate with China, humanity will continue to face threats, including from climate change.

Peter T.C. Chang is deputy director of the Institute of China Studies, University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia