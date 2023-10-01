Done right, China’s new voluntary carbon credit market can be a game changer
- Since China halted the scheme in 2017, international scrutiny of carbon credits has intensified and expectations will be high
- To fulfil its potential as a world-leading standard, the scheme must be revamped to meet international standards and be extended to projects outside China
Credits bought under the voluntary CCER scheme can be used to offset up to 5 per cent of any emissions that exceed ETS targets, presenting the tantalising prospect of meeting an annual carbon offset demand of 200 million tonnes.
But a reboot of China’s voluntary carbon scheme will find not just a regional “carbon boom” but also heightened international scrutiny. As the integrity and quality of voluntary credits increasingly come under the spotlight, there will be new expectations for the Chinese scheme.
If China can manage to revamp its voluntary carbon credit scheme into an internationally acclaimed, high-quality emissions reduction mechanism, it will become pivotal to global carbon trading.
This should not be a race to the bottom but a tussle for the top. Whoever provides the best standards will attract the most actively engaged market participants.
Subsequently, climate-related responsibilities fell to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which was tasked with reforming the CCER mechanism.
Transparency was also a concern. The registry, for example, showed carbon emissions of at least 52.83 million tonnes from CCER projects while the Ministry of Ecology and Environment’s figure is 77 million tonnes. Furthermore, the CCER system was directly managed by the Chinese government, which meant a governance structure that probably limited its flexibility and adaptability to the international market.
Cases of deception have emerged with contracts reportedly binding local governments to massive compensation clauses if the carbon sink project fails, and even a case of pyramid-selling such contracts with no intention of ever fulfilling them. This is particularly worrying as many of the potential carbon sinks are in poor areas.
There is little public discourse about such forestry projects and carbon sinks, and market participants may not fully understand the risks. Even at Verra, the world’s biggest carbon certifier, a recent investigation found that over 90 per cent of their rainforest offset credits failed to represent real emission cuts. And in a world of rapid climate change, a wildfire could destroy a carbon sink overnight.
I think China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment should adopt a more progressive view in reforming its CCER carbon credit mechanism.
The internationalisation of China’s voluntary carbon market can be achieved through two primary approaches.
This means developing methodologies and project approval procedures that align with international standards, establishing a connection between the CCER registry and national registries, and facilitating seamless coordination among stakeholders. Only by implementing these measures can China’s voluntary carbon market make a substantive contribution to global efforts to cut carbon emissions.
Zhibin Chen is a senior manager for carbon markets and pricing at adelphi, a Berlin-based think tank. His work focuses on international and national climate policy, particularly carbon pricing policies