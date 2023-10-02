A US hell-bent on destroying China is only hurting itself
- Bloodthirsty US politicians driven by their misunderstanding of America’s China challenge are acting in ways that are in fact detrimental to US interests
- That’s not helping the US, which has serious problems of its own
No one on the USCC is a panda hugger, and Schriver is one of the more hawkish members, but the question still seemed a step beyond its usual lines of inquiry. Their hearings are more valuable than the many congressional hearings about China because even the most hardline positions aired in this forum are usually grounded in research and reflection, whereas the latter often feature performances of spectacular rhetorical overreach.
The US does indeed need to do more to address the challenge that China poses, but Washington should be more realistic about the nature of the relationship.
Biden administration officials will insist that the US and China are “strategic competitors”. But Schriver’s question should be seen as one of many indications that this is a full-scale bilateral rivalry. Others will insist we can’t call it a “cold war” because the two countries are so economically interdependent, but that term is still more accurate than those President Joe Biden’s diplomats try to apply.
“It’s very difficult for me to come up with anything externally that would do more than what has already taken place in China over the last five to 10 years,” he said.
It’s difficult to know whether Schriver asked the question so that we might all get a reasonable answer for the multitudes of China hawks or whether he was trying to drag the USCC into the rhetorical territory that Congress occupies.
Either way, we got the answer we needed.
And while we’re on the subject of kicking countries that are “down”, let’s take stock of America’s situation before we get out our steel-tipped boots.
China may be in turbulent and uncharted waters economically, but the US is apparently in the midst of a slow-moving political crisis.
If Washington really wants to kick China while it’s down, Republicans need to rein in their nihilistic right flank, pull support from any candidates who wish death for their country’s top military brass, and show the world that democracy can work.
Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief