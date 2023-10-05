Both of these concerns ebbed when prices began falling more steeply in June and the labour market slowed without causing a sharp increase in unemployment. In the July Bank of America fund manager survey, 72 per cent of respondents believed the global economy would either experience a “soft landing” – when monetary tightening is sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation without inducing a recession – or no landing at all.

However, since early August, the prospects for a gentle touchdown have dimmed. A confluence of factors – economic, financial and, perhaps most importantly, political – have made it apparent the US is in a more precarious situation than commonly assumed.

Most investors still cling to the view that the US is the cleanest dirty shirt in the global economy. This is mainly because of the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency but also because of the dominance and appeal of the country’s big technology companies.

US markets have exhibited an extraordinary degree of complacency this year, though. This is mostly attributable to a misreading of key economic trends and a tendency to downplay political and fiscal problems in the US.

The US Federal Reserve building in Washington on June 8. The Fed is likely to need to keep interest rates higher for longer to firmly bring down inflation, a senior Fed official said this week. The Fed has raised its key lending rate 11 times since March 2022, lifting rates to a 22-year high as it looks to bring inflation down to its long-term target of 2 per cent. Photo: AFP

This complacency is coming home to roost. What was previously viewed as good news – the strength of the labour market – is now seen in a less favourable light because of mounting fears the Federal Reserve will be forced to keep interest rates higher for longer, and potentially raise them further before the end of this year.

A dramatic US-driven sell-off in global debt markets has spread across asset classes worldwide and underscored the risk of fighting the Fed. The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond has surged to 4.7 per cent, its highest level since 2007.

More worryingly, the inflation-adjusted real 10-year yield – which is more important for asset values, especially corporate earnings – has hit 2.4 per cent, contributing to the 7 per cent drop in the S&P 500 since July 31. This is almost as severe as the losses suffered during the banking turmoil in February and March.

The abrupt rise in bond yields has accentuated vulnerabilities in the economy. While the pace of growth needs to slow for inflation to keep falling, it might have slowed too sharply.

Signs of a recession are proliferating: depleting excess savings amassed during the Covid-19 pandemic, rising credit card and car loan delinquencies, the resumption of student loan repayments , tightening bank lending standards, strikes in the auto sector and, crucially, historical evidence that the full impact of monetary tightening has yet to be felt.

A motion to vacate the chair of House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and end his leadership passes by a vote of 216-210 at the US Capitol in Washington on October 3, in this frame grab taken from live C-SPAN television footage. Photo: C-SPAN / Reuters

Yet, the bumpiness of a landing is not just an economic issue. It is also a political one – a dimension investors have yet to come to grips with. This week’s removal of House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy by hardline members of his own Republican Party underscores the grave dysfunction in Washington. Not only is this endangering US aid for Ukraine, it also reveals the scale of the challenge in tackling the US public debt.

One of the reasons long-term bond yields are rising is because of concerns about the surge in debt issuance to fund the ballooning US federal deficit. There is the notion that after having been conspicuously absent for decades, so-called bond vigilantes – investors who punish profligate governments by driving up their borrowing costs – are making a comeback.

This is debatable, but what is clear is that fiscal dysfunction is a consequence of political dysfunction. Regardless of whether former president Donald Trump reclaims the White House – a Washington Post/ABC News poll published on September 24 showed US President Joe Biden trailing Trump by 10 points, which seems way off the mark but is troubling nonetheless – Trumpism is here to stay.

The Republican Party closed ranks around the former president a long time ago. The party’s nationalism, isolationism and fiscal irresponsibility pose a much bigger threat at a time when there is a war in Europe, a recession is likely and markets are increasingly vulnerable to shocks.

China was the great disappointment this year. But it is the US that is far and away the biggest risk in 2024.

Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory