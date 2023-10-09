And Hong Kong’s record-breaking medal haul is something to be excited about. I really wish there was more excitement and noise about the Games.

Our team had such a run of success, it’s almost unbelievable. We were getting medals and seeing our flag raised on the podium every day in the first half of the Games. Where do we even begin to celebrate and honour what our athletes have done?

Home-grown golfer Taichi Kho also won the individual men’s tournament, beating world-class competitors. Kho, who only turned professional in February, took out South Korean pro golfers Sungjae Im and Si-woo Kim, who are ranked 26th and 40th in the world respectively. He also took home a bronze medal in the team event. His win has been described as “improbable”.

It was seen as improbable because sports has never been a priority in Hong Kong, even though this cutthroat city is an ideal breeding ground for competitive sports. Growing up here, you’re competing before you’re even out of the womb. Parenting is a contact sport.

Chief Executive John Lee stands up and waves at Hong Kong’s athletes at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 22. Photo: Facebook/John Lee

Building the Kai Tak Sports Park is an improvement, but the lack of government support is apparent. The authorities went through the motions of setting up an Asia Games webpage with information on live broadcasts across the city and released congratulatory messages in press releases – but how often did we see officials actually cheering on our athletes? Their attendances were brief and hardly enough.

Lee was at the opening ceremony and a few matches and award ceremonies, but what about drumming up support? He did go on Facebook to say he and his team were “cheering and clapping for the athletes wholeheartedly to show our support”. Yet, at the time of writing, the dedicated Asian Games Live Zone website didn’t even have the city’s medal tally. So much for being a live zone.

Perhaps, after the golf team’s wins, the government is finding it hard to answer questions about its role in supporting the sport, having taken back 32 hectares of land at the Hong Kong Golf Club, part of which is being used as a park for pets. Golfers, unlike other sportsmen, have no government facilities to train in.

Officials needs to do more than just roll out the red carpet for our athletes. There needs to be real support, and that begins with recognising that our athletes exude the very Hong Kong spirit we need.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA