The attack is not “all-out” in the sense that Hamas expects to win, of course. It doesn’t even expect a seat at the negotiating table. But Hamas’ leaders desperately want to recover the de facto veto that Palestinians once had on the concessions other Arabs make to Israel, and this is the only way they might get it.

The commanders of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) understand all this, but the political leaders who they must obey desperately need to wreak a “mighty vengeance” on Gaza. At least 700 Israeli civilians have been killed in their cars or in their homes, and the Israeli public expects and will accept nothing less than the traditional 10-to-one kill ratio.

There is the problem of the hostages the Hamas gunmen brought back to the Gaza Strip, but there’s no way the Israeli government will empty its jails of Palestinian prisoners to win their release. Netanyahu is probably doomed politically anyway for letting the attack happen, but his public would not forgive a mass release of Arab prisoners.

So the IDF will go into the Gaza Strip in force despite the Israeli hostages, who will be murdered on video in a variety of ugly ways. Perhaps 4,000-5,000 Palestinians will die, together with hundreds of Israeli soldiers, and Israeli peace talks with other Arab countries – but never with the Palestinians – will stop for a while. That’s the happy ending.

The much unhappier but still obscure ending starts with the Palestinians on the occupied West Bank joining the fight. They are more numerous than the Palestinians in Gaza – an estimated 3 million – and there has already been a low-level insurgency under way in the West Bank for several years.

01:49 Chinese President Xi Jinping offers Palestinian leader a ‘lasting solution’ to conflict with Israel Chinese President Xi Jinping offers Palestinian leader a ‘lasting solution’ to conflict with Israel

If large numbers of young Palestinians in the West Bank join the militants, the IDF will be badly stretched to control both areas at the same time. And that might – just might – tempt Hezbollah to take a hand in the game.

Hezbollah is a powerful Lebanese militia that controls the southern border region with Israel. They are not Palestinians, but as Shia Muslims they are closely aligned with Iran and get lavish weapons supplies. They have an estimated 130,000 rockets of every kind, and the last time they faced the Israelis, in 2006 , they fought the IDF to a standstill.

Hezbollah’s leaders have their own fish to fry and they don’t want to join this war, but things can easily get out of hand in this region. There was a brief exchange of artillery fire between the IDF and Hezbollah on Sunday morning. If Hezbollah should be drawn into the war, too, we might all be in trouble.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) receives a situation assessment during a meeting in Tel Aviv on October 8. The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved war against Hamas and is taking significant military steps, the prime minister’s office announced on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE

It’s still true that Israel cannot lose this war: the local military balance is overwhelmingly in its favour. But it could get hurt badly enough to panic if things go sideways for a while, and the people in charge politically in Jerusalem will be looking for a decisive victory to rinse away their recent sins of omission. That makes them dangerous.

There are also extremists in Netanyahu’s cabinet who would welcome a small war in the West Bank to let them do some ethnic cleansing, which in this situation is ultra-dangerous. Everybody needs to proceed with the utmost caution in the coming days, but we know some won’t.

Gwynne Dyer’s new book is “The Shortest History of War”.