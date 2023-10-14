In July, the authorities in Xian announced that single mothers could now apply for child subsidies and insurance. These developments are encouraging, but in my view, the central government needs to go much further.

However, there are signs that suggest the Chinese government has begun to loosen control to a certain degree. In recent years, provinces such as Sichuan, Guangdong, Anhui and Shaanxi have issued new regulations that allow unmarried mothers to register their children. More governments are likely to follow suit.

Different regions have come up with their own packages to offer new parents financial incentives to drive up the birth rate, but these new policies have usually come about quietly, I imagine because they challenge social conventions and notions of morality. Surfing the Chinese internet suggests the information concerning the treatment of unmarried mothers is confusing.

Well ahead of Xian, the Shanghai municipal government announced back in 2021 that single mothers could also enjoy maternity benefits . However, I have learned that the implementation of the new rule, which is not widely known, has been problematic, partly because local officials only know how to provide child-related benefits to married couples.

02:14 Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years Chinese reluctant to have children as China reports first population fall in 61 years

Chaotic is a good way to summarise the situation. A single mother I recently interviewed – known on Douyin as Pupu Ma, or the mother of Pupu – had managed to obtain a Hainan hukou for her six-month-old son, a sishengzi. A hukou is the crucial household registration which allows a child access to social welfare.

Last year, just as she broke off her relationship with her boyfriend, she discovered she was pregnant. As an abandoned child herself, she decided to keep her baby. After she placed video clips of herself picking and selling rubbish on Douyin, she became a celebrity of some sort, which helped ease her financial situation.

Scholars have described the rapidly shrinking population as China’s population time bomb . Together with an ageing population, negative population growth is threatening the Chinese economy. Despite this, the authorities are still reluctant to relinquish control over family planning.

With better income and higher education, growing numbers of independent-minded women no longer see marriage as the necessary passage in life, but they might still embrace motherhood. Two weeks ago, I was in Chengdu researching a book about young women’s changing attitudes towards marriage and motherhood

My feminist friend Xiao Meili organised a lunch for me to talk to some of her friends. Among the seven guests, not a single person expressed the desire to get married, but a couple of them said they might consider having a child on their own in the future.

Various lawmakers have raised the issue concerning the legal protection of single mothers. In 2019, Huang Xihua , a representative of the National People’s Congress from Guangdong, called for a law to provide equal rights and benefits to unmarried mothers. Her proposal led to heated discussion among the public. Many opposed such a law as they argued that it is unethical and against tradition

I believe such discussions are healthy as they can help society to move beyond the outdated traditional family values. Fortunately, stigma against single women and their children is easing in major cities such as Shanghai.

If the government can introduce a nationwide law protecting the rights of single mothers , it will send a clear message to its citizens: women, married or otherwise, deserve to be respected and possess the same rights. After all, having children or not is entirely a woman’s choice. Chinese law does not prohibit single women from giving birth.

The authorities should do everything they can to treat single women equally, including to encourage all Chinese provinces to follow the footsteps of the provinces that have liberalised regulations. They should offer the same maternity benefits, allow all women to freeze their eggs should they wish and train local family planning officials.

In most developed nations, child support has nothing to do with a woman’s marital status. If China adopts this more humane and tolerant approach, it will be good for the birth rate, the country itself and its global image.

Pupu Ma named her son Pupu, meaning ordinary. Her biggest wish is for the boy is to be treated like an ordinary child, just like those born in wedlock. Is she asking too much?

Lijia Zhang is a rocket-factory worker turned social commentator, and the author of a novel, Lotus