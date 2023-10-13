Why US economy’s soft landing hopes could easily slip into recession
- The view that the US economy will achieve a soft landing is increasingly becoming consensus, driven in part by encouraging GDP growth figures
- However, reports on credit card debt, oil prices and continued political dysfunction in Congress could turn a soft landing into a slippery slope to recession
In the video game Mario Kart, players race around a track avoiding obstacles such as banana peels that would cause them to spin off and crash. As the US economy has been picking up speed, investors are wondering whether slippery banana peels could see the economy lose control, as well as what form these may take.
Even if the reality falls short of this estimate, the US economy likely expanded by more in the three months to the end of September than many economists and market watchers had expected.
There are many banana peels that could slip up the US economy, that would result in a soft landing becoming little more than a stepping stone on the way to recession.
Discretionary spending by households is likely to be restricted as a result, and there are already some facets of the household spending habits worth watching.
The delinquency on credit cards is starting to rise. The share of repayments defined as newly delinquent, or 30 days past due, has increased to 7.2 per cent in the second quarter from 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter, and is above the pre-pandemic rate. Interest rates are likely to remain higher and job prospects remain weaker, adding to the stress on households in an economy where consumption accounts for about two-thirds of the economy.
The US has achieved a high degree of energy independence in the past few years but has burned through much of its strategic reserves of oil in the past few years as it defended against rising prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A further spike in energy prices would be harder to offset and make it more likely consumers would bear the brunt of higher prices.
Of the two, the real estate risk is a slower burn in terms of economic impact while the financial system has some processes in place to limit the impact on the broader financial system. Still, there is no guarantee they won’t flare up again at the most inopportune time.
A soft landing of the US economy might be a widely held view regarding its trajectory, but it could easily slip into becoming an unsafe one if the risks come to fruition.
Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management