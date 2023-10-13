Even if the reality falls short of this estimate, the US economy likely expanded by more in the three months to the end of September than many economists and market watchers had expected.

In the video game Mario Kart, players race around a track avoiding obstacles such as banana peels that would cause them to spin off and crash. As the US economy has been picking up speed, investors are wondering whether slippery banana peels could see the economy lose control, as well as what form these may take.

There are few examples in history of the US Federal Reserve managing to bring inflation back from elevated levels without sinking the economy into recession. As such, the odds are not in its favour this time around if history is any guide.

There are many banana peels that could slip up the US economy, that would result in a soft landing becoming little more than a stepping stone on the way to recession.

US Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on September 20 at the Federal Reserve in Washington. The US central bank faces a difficult task bringing inflation down to manageable levels without causing a recession in an election year. Photo: Getty Images

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the US government spent big to plug the gap left by the effective shuttering of the economy and kept spending even when the economy reopened. To maintain household spending and stimulate demand, the US government deferred the payments required on student loans , offered childcare subsidies and some states even let people defer paying their taxes until a later date. All this fiscal generosity is coming to an end as the US government deals with an elevated deficit and rising debt pile.

Discretionary spending by households is likely to be restricted as a result, and there are already some facets of the household spending habits worth watching.

Consumers who have funded spending via credit could face a looming credit risk. According to the New York Fed, credit card debt in the United States has risen to a record US$1.03 trillion, a US$145 billion increase from a year ago.

The delinquency on credit cards is starting to rise. The share of repayments defined as newly delinquent, or 30 days past due, has increased to 7.2 per cent in the second quarter from 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter, and is above the pre-pandemic rate. Interest rates are likely to remain higher and job prospects remain weaker, adding to the stress on households in an economy where consumption accounts for about two-thirds of the economy.

An additional tax on the consumer could come in the form of higher energy costs given the rise in global oil prices

The US has achieved a high degree of energy independence in the past few years but has burned through much of its strategic reserves of oil in the past few years as it defended against rising prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A further spike in energy prices would be harder to offset and make it more likely consumers would bear the brunt of higher prices.

Then there are risks presented by stresses in regional banks as yields rise, and the outlook for commercial real estate , which has been under pressure from the rise of remote working. Neither of these risks have been fully mitigated.

Of the two, the real estate risk is a slower burn in terms of economic impact while the financial system has some processes in place to limit the impact on the broader financial system. Still, there is no guarantee they won’t flare up again at the most inopportune time.

US Representative Matt Gaetz runs up the East Capitol stairs as the deadline to avert a partial government shutdown approaches on Capitol Hill in Washington on September 30. Gaetz leads a small group of far-right Republican representatives who voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role, complicating efforts to avert a federal government shutdown and sustain US support for Ukraine. Photo: Reuters

Finally, there is politics. The US Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown in early October, but rather than resolve the issue, they pushed it into the future with a replay possible in mid-November. Since then, things have arguably become worse rather than better in US politics. An extended shutdown of the government would weigh on the economy into the year end.

A soft landing of the US economy might be a widely held view regarding its trajectory, but it could easily slip into becoming an unsafe one if the risks come to fruition.

Kerry Craig is a global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management