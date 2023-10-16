In focusing on China, Europe risks missing true ‘de-risking’ dangers
- Risks from China must be put in perspective against tensions in northeast Asia, from Taiwan to the Korean peninsula, and an increasingly isolationist and protectionist US
The term is best defined as the recalibrating and diversifying of trade relationships to minimise the downsides of disproportionate dependencies.
Yet this need not be a zero-sum game. Ventures between Chinese and German companies, such as BMW Brilliance Automotive, have long flourished to mutual advantage. For European companies in China, building up greater local expertise through employing local staff, advisers and joint venture partners is also vital for competitiveness within China.
In any case, teething issues concerning Chinese tech call for better management and the integration of Chinese companies, not their outright exclusion.
Secondly, European states should realise that in an age of increasing interdependence, risk is just as likely to emerge from the actions of a large state as from the interactions between global and regional powers. In overstating the policy risks arising from China, analysts and policymakers may overlook the broader geopolitical hazards in East Asia.
Any potential hot war, or even large-scale militarisation and ensuing blockades, could severely disrupt supply chains and cripple consumer markets. Minimising geopolitics-induced destruction to property, disruption of production processes, and legal or financial liabilities owing from military tensions is of vital importance.
It would be erroneous to attribute to China alone the risks of doing business in East Asia. European companies should also manage workforce expectations and recalibrate ties across Northeast Asia, including Japan and South Korea, to mitigate against a fallout from large-scale military, financial or trade conflict.
Trade is increasingly dubbed a zero-sum game by American parliamentarians, who see restoring domestic employment, redirecting investments towards strategic sectors and guarding against competitors abroad – including in the EU – as pivotal to winning popular support.
Brussels must make clear to Washington that pandering to a domestic audience cannot come at the expense of transatlantic synergy. Short of any concrete concessions from the US, however, the EU can only turn towards deepening internal ties and interdependence across member economies, to weather the storm ahead.
“De-risking” requires the EU to address different levels and forms of risks, encompassing the economic, strategic, geopolitical and political. While Sino-European relations hold much significance, they neither represent the sole nor primary source of such risks for Europe.
Brian Wong is an assistant professor in philosophy at the University of Hong Kong, a Rhodes Scholar and an adviser on strategy for the Oxford Global Society
Sebastian Contin Trillo-Figueroa is a geopolitics analyst with a specialisation in EU-Asia relations