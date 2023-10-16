Hong Kong teen’s rescue a reminder to care for our struggling youth
- The openness of Matthew Tsang’s parents about his mental health struggles can help us as a community to remember to pay attention to the issues affecting young people’s well-being
- The sensationalised media reporting by some is also a reminder of the importance of protecting newsmakers’ privacy
We are reminded once again of the power of the media. Without it, the family’s appeals and the speed at which they were communicated to the public would not have been possible. The warmth and love of Hong Kong people have been felt beyond the boy’s family and friends.
Now, having breathed a sigh of relief as a community, we should step back and give the family the space and time they need to address any issues, heal and grow with help from professionals.
The parents of the boy were open about details of their son and the state of his mental health. This can help us as a community be more aware of mental wellness of our youth, our family and friends.
The news media must also take part by continuing to inform the public. It must draw attention to the persistent issues – mental health, cyberbullying, crime or others – that the city’s youth face and make them front and centre, advocating for young people’s well-being and development.
The privacy of newsmakers must be considered. The power of the media makes it necessary that outlets hold themselves to high standards to ensure that the way they investigate and report does not cause unnecessary harm, especially for those who do not have the resources and channels to protect themselves.
The speed at which news is shared requires that news outlet be extra vigilant over the potential risks of making public things that must remain private.
If the boy had been struggling with his mental well-being, images of his partially naked body being splattered all over the internet will not help.
That does not take an expert to point out. Shame on those who have taken advantage of what could have been a tragedy, of a story with a good ending and a family’s struggles and desperation. Safeguarding our children and the helpless also applies to the way we shed light on their plight.
Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA