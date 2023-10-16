South China Morning Post
Matthew Tsang Hin-chit (centre), who was missing since October 4 and found near Lo Shue Tin in Ma On Shan Country Park, was airlifted to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for check-ups on October 11. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong teen’s rescue a reminder to care for our struggling youth

  • The openness of Matthew Tsang’s parents about his mental health struggles can help us as a community to remember to pay attention to the issues affecting young people’s well-being
  • The sensationalised media reporting by some is also a reminder of the importance of protecting newsmakers’ privacy
When news broke last week of the rescue of 17-year-old Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, who had gone missing for a week and for whom a massive search and rescue operation was deployed, I had to take a moment to collect myself and process my own emotions.
It was the eighth day since he had gone missing, and in that time he had encountered Typhoon Koinu – which went up to a No 9 warning – and a black rainstorm in Ma On Shan Country Park. Chances of survival, even without the inclement weather, for lost hikers dwindle with time.
The boy’s survival was a miracle and his rescue the incredible work of rescue teams that kept at it, fighting every minute against time, only stopping when the weather couldn’t allow it. A happy ending came about by the combined efforts of more than 120 firefighters, 28 fire engines, nine ambulances, 50 Civil Aid Service members, 24 paramedics, 13 police units and a search and rescue dog. Volunteer search teams include alumni of the boy’s school, parents of schoolmates and other residents.

We are reminded once again of the power of the media. Without it, the family’s appeals and the speed at which they were communicated to the public would not have been possible. The warmth and love of Hong Kong people have been felt beyond the boy’s family and friends.

Now, having breathed a sigh of relief as a community, we should step back and give the family the space and time they need to address any issues, heal and grow with help from professionals.

The parents of the boy were open about details of their son and the state of his mental health. This can help us as a community be more aware of mental wellness of our youth, our family and friends.

Rescuers scour Ma On Shan Country Park in search of Matthew Tsang on October 11. Photo: Handout
Once again, this points to the urgent need for the whole of Hong Kong society to look deeply at protecting our children’s emotional well-being and prioritise the work of addressing the issues that give rise to the pressures schoolchildren face and the insufficient support and preventive measures for them.
This is a “search and rescue mission” of a different kind. It requires the same level of relentlessness scouring the terrain to uncover areas where our youth are at risk, identifying and meeting their needs.

The news media must also take part by continuing to inform the public. It must draw attention to the persistent issues – mental health, cyberbullying, crime or others – that the city’s youth face and make them front and centre, advocating for young people’s well-being and development.

Speaking of the media, it was disturbing to see that multiple media outlets published some of the many drone images which showed the near-naked missing boy. The boy is a minor, and while his parents made public images and information of him for an obvious purpose, publishing these drone photos is unnecessary. The story of how technology and artificial intelligence sped up the process of narrowing down the boy’s location for the rescue need not be sensationalised.

The privacy of newsmakers must be considered. The power of the media makes it necessary that outlets hold themselves to high standards to ensure that the way they investigate and report does not cause unnecessary harm, especially for those who do not have the resources and channels to protect themselves.

Matthew Tsang Hin-chit was found alive in Ma On Shan Country Park after rescuers narrowed down the search area. Photo: Hong Kong Fire Services Department

The speed at which news is shared requires that news outlet be extra vigilant over the potential risks of making public things that must remain private.

If the boy had been struggling with his mental well-being, images of his partially naked body being splattered all over the internet will not help.

That does not take an expert to point out. Shame on those who have taken advantage of what could have been a tragedy, of a story with a good ending and a family’s struggles and desperation. Safeguarding our children and the helpless also applies to the way we shed light on their plight.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA

