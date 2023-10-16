As people live longer, fewer babies can be good for the planet. Hong Kong can show how
- A controlled and fairly managed global population fall is not only desirable but essential to our long-term survival
- Hong Kong, with the world’s longest life expectancy and one of its lowest birth rates, can lead the way in sustainability policies
Genuine concerns raised in the news articles range from aged care costs and the need for more specialised geriatric health infrastructure to the tax base needed to adequately support an ageing population. This is from a shrinking cohort of salary-earners as falling fertility demographics bite ever harder.
A common thread across developed nations with falling birth rates is that they look for ways to encourage women to have babies. One serious complication is that it is no longer just about the desire (or not) to have babies but, increasingly, a physical impossibility for many.
Falling fertility, whatever the reasons, is a complex issue. It is understandably worrying when viewed from a Western-style development, consumer and lifestyle perspective, but less so when examined in the broader context of finite planetary resources.
Unchecked development will eventually break down within our finite ecosystem. Our current economic model, based on perpetual growth, is unsustainable in the long run but, to paraphrase St Augustine, “make us sustainable but not yet!”
These issues are posed and explored largely from the perspective of our consumer-based, development-focused world. The problem is that much broader global perspectives are needed. We need to transition to a world of sustainability, not just in terms of consumption but in terms of our human population and lifestyles.
We need to stop degrading and start repairing, stop exploiting without limits and think longer term. We also need to do so locally.
Hong Kong is a rich, developed, self-contained and smart city ecosystem with excellent infrastructure. This makes it the ideal global city with the capacity and expertise to test ways to manage this confluence of factors.
As most humans now live in cities, Hong Kong can be a test bed for world-leading sustainability policies and adept management practices for the twin demographics of an ageing population and falling fertility.
If we can find sustainable and benign solutions in Hong Kong, the city can be a beacon of hope – of humane, practical and implementable ways to tackle these two issues in ways that can help save our world.
Quentin Parker is an astrophysicist based at the University of Hong Kong and director of its Laboratory for Space Research