A beautiful entertainment and event spaceship has landed in Las Vegas and now another one needs to land in Hong Kong. Let me make the case for why Hong Kong needs its own Sphere.

The screen inside is even more impressive, stretching high above and around the 17,500-seat audience. A massive 160,000 sq ft wraparound screen projects images in 16K, while next-generation speakers deliver stunning audio.

At 580,000 sq ft, the Sphere’s outer shell is the world’s largest LED display. It is formed from more than a million baseball-sized LED colour-changing lights that create stunning high-definition imagery.

One bright light in these dark days is the landing of the Sphere in Las Vegas. In case you missed it, the Sphere is a mind-blowing experiential venue that will transform entertainment in North America. Currently showcasing U2, the Sphere has an outer-space look and feel, and is breathtaking. It’s next-level immersive virtual reality.

Firstly, to better engage globally. Government-led initiatives (remember “Hello Hong Kong” ?) are simply not connecting. We need to focus on big-picture soft power strategies to give the world a reason to get excited about Hong Kong and want to visit. A Hong Kong Sphere would be a regional and global cultural and entertainment icon that puts the city back on the international map.

Secondly, for a unique Asia-Pacific conference hub. A Sphere would transform Hong Kong into a class of one as a destination for conferences, events and meetings. We will become a unique destination for companies around the Asia-Pacific and worldwide to hold public and private events. Imagine a corporation being able to host a meeting for all staff in real life and virtually in one multisensory location. The possibilities are endless. A Sphere will make this happen.

An artist’s rendering of the audience bowl inside the Sphere, with undersea imagery projected on its wraparound LED screen. Photo: Courtesy of Sphere Entertainment

Thirdly, for the star power. Taylor Swift, arguably the world’s most popular musician (with 274 million Instagram followers), is not coming to Hong Kong for her Eras Tour . Guess where she is going? Singapore , of course.

But if Hong Kong had a Sphere, whatever the prevailing political mood music, we would become the No 1 venue in the Asia-Pacific for the biggest global acts and bands. Swift’s tour is expected to gross US$1 billion . A Sphere will mean we get Swift and every major superstar on the planet.

Fourthly, to boost Hong Kong as a tourism hotspot. A Sphere offers an immersive experience: it can take visitors to the desert, into space or under the ocean. It will offer next-level entertainment and quickly become the No 1 tourist attraction in the Asia-Pacific. A Sphere would act like a rocket ship bringing international tourism back to Hong Kong and as a magnet for tourist dollars.

Lastly, as a potential channel for international diplomacy. The planet has just one Sphere. The door is wide open for Hong Kong to build a second. Doubtless other Spheres will soon be built: likely first in the Middle East and mainland China. The Hong Kong government, please take note: I am confident the Singapore government will already be looking at its options.

What has not yet been grasped are the diplomatic opportunities that a global, interconnected Sphere community will present. Shared, real-time entertainment and experiences for hundreds of thousands or more. Product launches and film premieres simultaneously taking place around the world in Spheres. The soft power advantages the Sphere will bring to Hong Kong are infinite.

Hong Kong’s success depends on big, bold initiatives that capture the world’s imagination and attention. Committing to building a Sphere would assure our place in the future.

I estimate a price tag, allowing for a five-year construction, of around US$2.5 billion – less than 1 per cent of Hong Kong’s gross domestic product. The Las Vegas Sphere cost US$2.3 billion (build period: 2018-2023) so I am allowing for a bigger Sphere in Hong Kong. As for the location, ideally, it should be somewhere prominent on the Harbourfront.

Think about it. If the private and public sector are mobilised, we could see the Hong Kong Sphere lighting up Lunar New Year in 2028. And BTS playing live, as well as Coldplay Blackpink and Adele. Tencent’s annual meeting following the global launch of a new iPhone. You get my point. A Sphere will be our global beacon of the future.

Hong Kong needs a Hong Kong Sphere.

Charles Lankester is Executive Vice-President at communications advisory firm Ruder Finn Asia