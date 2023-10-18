China’s engagement in the Israel-Palestine conflict has evolved throughout the last few decades. Initially, it was quite supportive of the Palestinian cause, even arming factions of the Palestine Liberation Organisation in the 1960s. Towards the late 1970s, after the death of Mao Zedong, it changed its position on the issue, opting to take a less ideological stance.

In 1992, China opened official diplomatic relations with Israel, slowly increasing trade. These ties have evolved to a point where China is now Israel’s second-largest trading partner.

Keeping this in mind, a natural conclusion to draw would be for China to support Israel in the current conflict. However, this has not been the case. While it has condemned attacks on civilians , China has refused to take up the Israeli line and condemn Hamas, instead calling for a cessation of violence

03:55 Soldiers find 'massacre' in Israeli village as air strikes continue to pummel Gaza Soldiers find 'massacre' in Israeli village as air strikes continue to pummel Gaza

In addition, outlets in Chinese media have criticised Israel and blamed the US for fanning tensions in the Middle East region. These initial comments received a rebuke from Israeli authorities, who made clear their disappointment at China’s stance.

However, this move by China comes as no surprise given that it has refused to proscribe Hamas as a terrorist organisation, unlike the US and Israel. In addition, it has often called for a two-state solution – an approach that is not supported by the Israeli state. Given that China has been accused of treating its own Muslim Uygur population with brutality , it is clear that its support for Palestine is not driven by ideological concerns for minority groups or Muslims.

Deciphering its reactions lies in China’s ambitions in the Middle East and the world. With China trying to expand its role across the world, the Middle East has been one of the most important places for it to engage. China relies on the Gulf nations for oil and gas as well as providing connectivity in its massive Belt and Road Initiative.

China understands that US presence in the Middle East has grown steadily less popular over the decades as a result of its military operations and perceived interference in the region. It has tried to undermine the US by supporting the Palestinian cause , one that is dear to many Arabs in the region and Muslims around the world. By refusing to side with Israel, China hopes it can increase its soft power in the region and connect with Arab nations that are frustrated by the US’ slow withdrawal from the region.

China has also been speaking to various nations including Egypt , with whom it proposed to work with for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants. These diplomatic overtures come in the wake of China’s ostensible success in brokering a restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran , though its involvement took place only towards the end of months-long negotiations.

Most recently, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Foreign Minister Wang Yi to have China use its influence and prevent Iran from supporting its allies – such as Hezbollah in Lebanon – and launching a second front in the war against Israel. The US is working to prevent a Hezbollah attack against Israel because of the strategic disadvantage Israel would face.

Smoke rises from an Israeli army position which Hezbollah fighters attacked near Alma al-Shaab, a Lebanese village near the border with Israel, on October 15. Hamas militants in southern Lebanon fired 20 rockets into the Israeli towns of Schlomi and Nahariyya, the group said in a statement. Photo: AP

To this extent, US officials have said Iran and Hezbollah will face dire consequences if they involve themselves against Israel. Given China’s warming relations with Iran in the last few years, the US has also turned to China here.

Thus, despite China undermining the US and Israel, requests for it to use its influence and prevent further escalation are a clear sign of its increasing presence in the Middle East.

In the long run, it is not clear what twists and turns these political moves will lead to. In the short term, however, China is treading water cautiously in the region and only slowly expanding its presence.

While China likely has no illusions that it can actually make any major gains from this conflict, it is entirely possible that its support for Palestine could see it gain some traction among Arab nations, especially those that are dealing with increased domestic support for the Palestinian cause.

Mohammed Sinan Siyech is a doctoral candidate at the Islamic and Middle East Studies Department at the University of Edinburgh and a non-resident associate fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi