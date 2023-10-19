Few had expected this, including US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Eight days before the attack, Sullivan had listed the positive developments in the Middle East that were allowing America to focus on other regions, declaring: “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Any such move by Saudi Arabia would be a lot more significant given its population size, land mass and oil wealth, let alone the prestige it enjoys as the leader of Sunni Muslims. Washington’s calculation was that the ultimate detente between Riyadh and Tel Aviv would counter Beijing’s geopolitical manoeuvres in the region.

Yet America’s Saudi-Israeli normalisation scheme has come disastrously unstuck.

Since Beijing pulled a diplomatic stunt in the Middle East by way of sponsoring the Iranian-Saudi rapprochement in March, Washington has been anxious about China’s substantive inroads into the region, traditionally seen as its backyard; hence the need to roll back.

If, the logic goes, Washington pulled off something big in the Middle East, it would kill several birds with one stone.

First, it would serve to cement a relationship with Riyadh that has cracked in recent years, and secure its commitment to raise oil production to help alleviate America’s domestic inflation problem, thereby propping up Washington’s strategy to strengthen its economy while engaged in its “de-risking” tug of war with Beijing.

Last but not the least, the grand rapprochement between Riyadh and Tel Aviv would so substantially and symbolically improve Israel’s security standing that President Joe Biden would certainly look to benefit by gaining more support for his re-election campaign from the Israel lobby.

06:32 China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

All that is now irrelevant with Hamas’ Operation Al Aqsa Flood and its unfolding aftermath, in the face of Israel’s humiliation, a Saudi Arabia reportedly backtracking from its engagement with Israel for normalisation talks and reiterating its championing of Palestinian rights, while in the US and allied countries, landmarks in New York, Berlin and Paris lit up in blue and white in support of Israel.

The question, however, is whether this is really what Washington would like to see happen in the Middle East – where the Palestinian issue remains as daunting as ever, irrespective of the fate of Hamas – when its avowed contest with China shows no sign of going its way and its de facto military wrestling with Russia in Ukraine drags on.

Sullivan appeared confident in a White House press briefing last week, saying: “The United States is capable of supporting Ukraine in Europe, of supporting our allies in the Indo-Pacific, and of supporting our close ally, Israel, in its hour of need. And we believe we have the resources, tools and capacities to be able to effectively do that.”

04:30 Israel declares war after Hamas launches surprise attack, killing hundreds of people Israel declares war after Hamas launches surprise attack, killing hundreds of people

That Sullivan’s words need be taken with a pinch of salt seems obvious. For one, South Korea is reportedly concerned about North Korea launching Hamas-style attacks. That prospect may be difficult to imagine – but so were Hamas’ murderous forays.

The seriousness of the issue does not stop here. For years, Washington has been accused of allowing the Blob – its foreign policy establishment – and the Israel lobby to hijack policy by relentlessly leaning on Moscow and unreservedly supporting Tel Aviv. Voices of dissent sounded like outcries from the periphery of the country’s politics.

But last week, anti-Israeli statements were made on behalf of around 30 Harvard student groups, an unprecedented development that prompted the university’s former president, Lawrence Summers, to tweet: “In nearly 50 years of Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today.” A new dimension is emerging that may add to the spreading worries in America that this nation is being shaken to its foundations.

Terry Su is president of Lulu Derivation Data Ltd, a Hong Kong-based online publishing house and think tank specialising in geopolitics