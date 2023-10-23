Just eight people from the opposition camp – two from the Hong Kong Association for Democracy and People’s Livelihood and six from the Democratic Party – have expressed a wish to run. None, so far, has secured enough nominations.

With the opposition camp – which has, in the past, employed obstructionist tactics and been cited as the reason for the political stalemate – effectively cut out of the Election Committee, Legislative Council and, most likely, the district councils too, the people will expect greater expediency from officials in dealing with Hong Kong’s long-standing problems.

People will also look to the government to make clear Hong Kong’s role in the country’s development plans – this has been considered the city’s “way out” for years. Last year, former chief executive Leung Chun-ying sounded the alarm over “ the last window of opportunity ” to play that role.

How to translate those promises of opportunities into livelihood improvements will be Lee’s challenge. More specifically, improving people’s sense of contentment and happiness will require more of the Lee administration than campaigns with short-term results.

Lee has vowed to focus on livelihood issues and boost economic growth. Housing, healthcare and education remain the top three concerns for residents. These long-standing problems desperately need new solutions. Government sources have revealed it is ready to ease cooling measures like stamp duty for some property transactions.

Home prices have dropped to 2017 levels, land sales have been dismal and, for months, the government has been pressured to step in. Whether easing the cooling measures will help much remains to be seen but, despite the fall in prices, affordability is still a pressing issue.

This is why one-off, quick-fix measures will not solve our problems in the long term.

A recovery in both the economy and the city’s outlook – and hence confidence – is urgent and requires more than just lifting a few property cooling measures or handing out cash for babies (something sources say the government is planning).

The policy blueprints and key performance indicators are only window dressing. The government has a lot of work to do to restore people’s faith in the city’s leadership. Hong Kong’s birth and suicide rates reflect a desperate need for the government to start delivering hope.

In his last policy address, Lee said we should tell the world the good stories of Hong Kong. There have been good stories to tell, most recently of Hong Kong athletes’ phenomenal achievements at the Asian Games – setting personal bests, breaking records and winning medals where we hadn’t before.

The good news for Lee is that Hongkongers have it in them to fight, persevere and win. It’s on him to lead the government in setting the stage for people to work towards, and contribute to, the narrative Hong Kong wants the world to hear.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA