The US dollar super bubble may finally be popped – by the Israel-Gaza war
- The effects of war and inflation could send US financial markets into a tailspin, forcing China to completely ‘unpeg’ from the dollar – which could then collapse
China’s surging trade surplus and wage inflation will only add pressure to its unofficial dollar peg. Once that “peg” breaks, the dollar will collapse.
Meanwhile, the global money supply could increase by trillions of dollars. After September 11, the US spent an estimated US$6 trillion in the ensuing Middle Eastern wars – it may well repeat this. Such a war chest means more US borrowing: bond yields could surge to the double digits.
For now, yields remain below America’s nominal gross domestic growth of around 6 per cent, so still lower than the “cost of capital”. But rising bond yields are unlikely to slow US borrowing down anyway, when there are powerful political pressures to sustain the fiscal largesse. The US is likely to keep on selling bonds – until demand collapses.
Once bond investors stop buying US debt, the Fed is likely to step in to soak up debt – required at some point by the US debt path anyway – which would temporarily stabilise the bond market. But fears of spiking inflation will eventually return to haunt investors. The ensuing drama in the US debt market could keep global financial stability on edge for years.
A small economy with a dollar peg doesn’t change the dollar world. But China’s rapid growth and sheer size changed things.
Fed’s excesses of 2008 put the world on course for another disaster
This rapid monetary growth lasted so long only because the link between money supply and inflation was cut. This was because China’s labour force entered the global economy by the hundreds of millions and companies shifted their production to China. Whatever money the central banks printed was absorbed by financial speculation. The anomalies in the global financial system over the past three decades can be traced back to that dynamic.
The US went down the path of borrowing and spending because it could. Former Fed chairman Ben Bernanke’s quantitative easing laid the foundation for this. Since 2007, the US national debt has risen from around US$9 trillion to approach US$33 trillion when its GDP has risen by only half as much.
Debt has been an easy habit. It hurts no interest group and as long as the market doesn’t rebel, US debt can easily double in 10 years. But in the end, no matter how delightful the journey, be warned: debt will eventually lead an economy to hell.
Andy Xie is an independent economist