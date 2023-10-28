This shift in residents’ consumption patterns reflects the city’s systemic inertia. Our reliance on the same old growth pillars must now be recalibrated in the glare of intensifying regional competition and technological shifts.

Reviving the city’s spirit requires more than exhortations to stay local. New initiatives such as “ Night Vibes Hong Kong ” aimed at invigorating the city’s nightlife are certainly creative, yet such efforts can only go so far. We should evaluate where we have lost ground and the causes underlying it, to rediscover the enterprising flair that once powered Hong Kong’s ascent.

Making data open, transparent and interoperable is pivotal for digital transformation . The policy address calls for enacting policies on data governance and IT development, engineering smart city systems, providing digital payment options, funding industry R&D and integrating automation into public services.

Capitalising on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain will further facilitate this digital integration. One noteworthy development is the move to streamline compliance for data flows from the mainland , which will strengthen cross-boundary financial and healthcare services in the Greater Bay Area while invigorating Hong Kong’s data economy.

By pledging closer collaboration on technological initiatives with other Greater Bay Area cities, the policy address demonstrates a willingness to leverage regional partnerships. It also provides a clear road map for Hong Kong by acknowledging and prioritising data-driven domains which will enhance the city’s competitiveness.

Building a thriving innovation hub requires long-range thinking. It takes judicious investment, policy consistency and sustained collaboration over time between government, academia and industry. This forward-looking mindset aligns well with the tenor of the policy address.

At the same time, we must be realistic as no single policy can instantly conjure vibrancy out of thin air. As Silicon Valley shows , building a thriving innovation ecosystem takes decades, not quick fixes. Nonetheless, it is evident that Hong Kong must build strengths in technology, innovation and enterprise for the future. This year’s policy address provides an encouraging starting point.

Further, we must leverage Hong Kong’s strengths while stemming the outflow of talent and capital . Sustained economic vibrancy can only be achieved through talent development, retention and recruitment.

Besides broadening eligibility for the Top Talent Pass Scheme , our universities must expand STEM programmes to nurture new generations of digital talent. Research grants should aim to retain promising local and foreign scholars and scientists.

Sponsorship and assistance schemes can seed graduate start-ups and commercialisation. Such efforts might appear prosaic, but they create the building blocks for revival.

The past year was a sobering reminder of the headwinds we face, but our competitiveness need out suffer if we play to our strengths. Leveraging Hong Kong’s unique position as China’s international gateway can attract new resources, but only with the requisite foundations in place.

The path ahead is arduous. Few could have foreseen the enduring pall hanging over the global economy. Globalisation and technological advances have accelerated the pace of change. Other Asian cities are adapting their economies to emerge stronger in the post-pandemic landscape.

A city’s disposition towards innovation, technology and entrepreneurship reveals much about its character. The new policy address bristles with initiatives aimed at sharpening Hong Kong’s competitive edge in these critical areas.

Hongkongers collect a copy of the chief executive’s policy address in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district on October 25. Photo: Dickson Lee

It lays out pathways forward – energising start-ups, upgrading infrastructure, retaining talent and boosting data collaborations. At first glance, these seem like a tangled web, but a unified strategy will show how thoughtful coordination can yield synergy and rewards.

By taking an integrated approach, Hong Kong can optimise momentum by drawing connections between research partnerships, start-up incubation, infrastructure modernisation and talent retention programmes.

History shows that financial markets are cyclical, so downturns can be the prelude to longer-term upswings. With vision, commitment and collaboration, Hong Kong can lift itself out of its setbacks and rekindle the dynamism that epitomises the “Lion Rock” spirit.

Allen Yeung Tak-bun is co-founder of the Institute of Big Data Governance

Adam Au is the head of legal at a Hong Kong-based healthcare group