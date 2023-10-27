Another Biden-Xi summit could be a sorely needed second chance. Both sides appear to be hard at work preparing. Unlike the Bali meeting, the San Francisco summit must be scripted for success. With the US-China relationship in serious trouble, and a war-torn world in urgent need of leadership, the upcoming summit should pursue three key objectives.

The first is deliverables. Notwithstanding America’s revisionist aversion to engagement with China – in effect, blaming the current conflict on decades of “appeasement” that began when China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001 – it is critical to find common ground on which to re-establish constructive dialogue.

Improving people-to-people ties – which the two presidents can easily address if they are serious about re-engagement – often leads to reduced political animosity. By reaching for the low-hanging fruit, Biden and Xi could open the door to talks on more contentious topics, like relaxing constraints on NGOs, the glue that holds societies together, or tackling the fentanyl crisis , in which both countries play a vital role.

But the most urgent deliverable would be a resumption of regular military-to-military communications , which the Chinese suspended after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

Second, it is also necessary to articulate aspirational goals. A joint statement from Biden and Xi should underscore their shared recognition of two existential threats facing both countries: climate change and global health.

03:18 Beijing rejects US agency report saying Covid-19 likely emerged from Chinese lab leak Beijing rejects US agency report saying Covid-19 likely emerged from Chinese lab leak

Of course, a Biden-Xi summit can hardly be expected to resolve these existential problems. But naming them is an important symbolic gesture, evidence of a shared commitment to the collective stewardship of an increasingly precarious world.

That is especially the case with the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war , which risks spilling over into a major regional conflict at the same time that the Ukraine war is at a pivotal moment. The US and China could make a real difference by brokering peace agreements in both wars.

Third, Sino-American relations need a new architecture of engagement. A Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco next month would certainly be a positive development. But annual summits aren’t enough to resolve deep-rooted conflicts between two superpowers.

I have long favoured a shift from the personalised diplomacy that occurs during infrequent leader-to-leader meetings to an institutionalised model of engagement that provides a permanent, robust framework for continuous troubleshooting and problem solving. My proposal for a US-China secretariat is one such possibility.

Despite the generally positive reception to this idea in China and elsewhere in Asia, American policymakers have shown no interest. In fact, US Representative Mike Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the new House select committee on China , is beating the drum of “zombie engagement”, warning that efforts to reconnect with the Chinese could lead to America’s demise.

US Representative Mike Gallagher leaves a House Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill on October 24. Gallagher, the Republican chairman of the House select committee on China, has warned that efforts to reconnect with China could lead to America’s demise. Photo: Getty Images via AFP

At the same time, I am encouraged by the establishment of four new US-Chinese working groups – a result of the summer’s diplomatic efforts. But this is not nearly enough.

Summits between national leaders are often nothing more than media events. Unfortunately, that was the case last year in Bali. Neither the US nor China – to say nothing for the rest of the world – can afford a similarly vacuous outcome this year in San Francisco.

The time for collective action is growing short. Any opportunity for Biden and Xi to agree on realistic deliverables, underscore aspirational goals, and lay the foundations for a new architecture of engagement must not be squandered.