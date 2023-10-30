Second, the demographic imbalance only exists if you assume Hong Kong is regarded as a self-contained economy rather than an integral part of the Greater Bay Area.

Third, a HK$20,000 handout misses by a mile the real reasons Hong Kong couples are in large numbers opting not to have and raise children

On the first issue, I recall a fascinating 1975 article by Saw Swee-Hock in Singapore and Chiu Wing Kin at the University of Hong Kong, tracking Hong Kong’s population from 1841: “The course and components of population growth in the past 130 years or so have been influenced by the ebb and flow of people in response to conditions on the mainland.”

What was true then is equally true 48 years later. Hong Kong’s population today is the product of three massive migratory movements: a large influx of people between 1945 and 1951 as a civil war raged in China; a second influx between 1978 and 1980 at the end of the Cultural Revolution; and a third influx that began in earnest under China’s 150-person-a-day “one-way permit scheme”, which allowed “family reunions” mainly between Hong Kong husbands and mainland wives

According to a research paper published by the Legislative Council Secretariat in 2020, more than a million mainlanders have arrived in Hong Kong under the scheme from 1997 to 2018, accounting for about 13 per cent of the population then. They were mainly uneducated, poor and living in public rental housing. They accounted for about one third of local marriages, and between 2006 and 2012 mainland women accounted for between 40 and 46 per cent of all children born in Hong Kong.

Even in the past three years, it has been migrant flows that drive Hong Kong’s demographic challenges. And if it is migrant flows that have been driving Hong Kong’s demographics, then it should be as part of the Greater Bay Area that our demographic challenges should be analysed.

People visit a shopping complex in Shenzhen’s Baoan district on August 6. If it is migrant flows that have been driving Hong Kong’s demographics, then it should be as part of the Greater Bay Area that our demographic challenges should be analysed. Photo: Dickson Lee

If even a small proportion of the mainland women who have arrived in Hong Kong over the past two decades decide to retire back in the Greater Bay Area, then a modest uptick in Hong Kong’s local birth rate will be wholly inconsequential. We might still have a demographic problem, but it is shaped by forces that have nothing to do with delivering a few more local babies.

This takes us to the third point – the HK$20,000 handout to new mothers misses the underlying causes of Hong Kong’s low birth rate and will have no impact on incentivising an uptick. In an infographic in the Post back in July 2016, Lau Ka-kuen and Dan Bland took three groups – high net worth families, middle-class families and lower-income families – and compared the cost of raising a child to the age of 21.

In short, the rich families on average spend about HK$14.2 million getting their child through to university graduation, a middle-class family spends about HK$7 million and a lower-income family spends about HK$2.6 million. Most local couples know the numbers.

One-off payments are insufficient. As newly married Michelle Lee said, such sweeteners “will not help me with a responsibility that I will have for the rest of my life”.

Neither will they address the challenge of raising a family in an average-sized 480 sq ft Hong Kong flat. In comparison, the average-sized home in Singapore is about 800 sq ft, 720 sq ft in Shanghai and 760 sq ft in Shenzhen. If Lee is serious about incentivising bigger families, he will start by making a decent-sized home affordable for the average Hong Kong family.

I offer one final thought on this inept plan. If we take last year’s 32,600 babies as a benchmark, then just keeping the birth rate at the current level is going to cost an annual HK$652 million. If by some miracle this incentive doubled the coming year’s birth rate, producing an additional 32,600 new babies, this would cost HK$1.30 billion.

This is in a context where migrant fluxes could reach more than 100,000 a year. If our “result-oriented” chief executive is truly serious about tackling our demographic challenges, he will look at migration flows. His HK$20,000 handout is spitting in the wind, and he knows that as well as I do.

David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades