Hong Kong repeats its mistake with yet another hard sell on patriotic education
- The government’s latest framework for patriotic education focusing on Chinese culture and history does not address issues that hampered previous efforts in this area
- The basis of people’s identity complex rests on their mixed feelings towards mainlanders and anxiety over the national security law
A working group will be set up to coordinate the work of government departments and non-governmental organisations in promoting national education, and improving education on China’s history, culture and current affairs.
The Leisure and Cultural Services Department will set up an office to implement programmes to promote Chinese culture and history, including a Chinese Culture Festival.
A museum will be established to showcase China’s development and achievements, covering areas such as history, politics, economy and culture.
All these efforts are meant to deepen Hongkongers’ appreciation of traditional Chinese culture and sense of national identity, to lay a strong foundation for national unity and solidarity.
No one can deny that this is a detailed and comprehensive framework. However, although upbeat words such as “promote”, “showcase”, “cultivate” and “enhance” were frequently used in outlining the plans, the framework failed to address some fundamental issues that hampered the government’s previous efforts in this area.
Today, most of those groups have been dissolved. There will be little, if any, overt resistance to the implementation of patriotic education. But it doesn’t mean the government won’t encounter any passive resistance that could render the whole exercise meaningless, because the underlying issues have still not gone away. The policy address this year would seem to suggest the government has yet to grasp the real issue.
The trouble comes when Hongkongers have to identify themselves as “Chinese citizens”, the same as their mainland counterparts, against whom they harbour a mix of a sense of superiority and resentment. They believe they are better than mainlanders in a number of ways – they have long enjoyed more freedoms and rights, such as freedom of speech and the right to protest – yet they resent how their living space has been squeezed and many shops have put mainland tourists before them. This is why some of them would rather identify as “Hongkonger” than as “Chinese”.
If the government pushes forward, it might only create more unsettling undercurrents. Besides, this hard sell hardly counts as education. The government can’t simply lump items such as history and culture together, and hope people will become more patriotic after some lessons.
What if the government really treats patriotic education as an educational project?
The government will have to answer some tough questions, which require the government to truly understand itself, the public and the meaning of patriotic education. Questions such as: is loving the country the same as loving the Communist Party? How would the government gauge progress with patriotic education? Is it OK to make mistakes?
After all, effective teaching is a kind of negotiation for credibility and engagement, and encourages openness to new ideas.
If this approach is taken, the government will have to tone down its upbeat language and focus more on explaining. Above all, mistakes must be allowed as they are a necessary part of any learning journey.
April Zhang is the founder of MSL Master and the author of the Mandarin Express textbook series and the Chinese Reading and Writing textbook series