Medical facilities were already overwhelmed and insufficiently resourced before the war. Casualties are rapidly mounting in an area increasingly described as the world’s largest open prison

Public opinion is polarised, but we are seeing more demonstrations worldwide to call for an immediate humanitarian truce and for aid to be immediately allowed into Gaza unhindered.

Unfortunately, the constant flow of misinformation and abuse across increasingly influential social media channels often fuels conflict and makes it more challenging for the general public to decipher the truth. As a result, there has been a horrible escalation in hate crimes against Israelis and Palestinians, and a worrying rise in intolerable anti-Semitic behaviour.

We also witness conflicting opinions across several university campuses in the United States. There are reports of students receiving online threats simply because they are Jewish, which is entirely unacceptable. It reflects a profound lack of understanding and empathy for their history and their current sensitivities.

But the actions unfolding alongside the threats of funding being withdrawn from some elite universities reflect a declining tolerance for open and constructive dialogue in the US.

It also reflects a rise in self-censorship and ever-increasing levels of political correctness that aim to avoid language or actions that could be perceived as offensive, discriminatory or harmful, which increasingly seems to overshadow common sense.

It is not my intention to draw any comparison. But my experience in Hong Kong during the 2019 protests reflected opinions that were polarised and deeply divided and, sadly, too often created serious rifts even within families . These take a very long time to heal, and that healing process can only result from dialogue and discussion.

China’s response to the tragic events has been criticised in some quarters, but Beijing has not deviated from its position on the Israel-Palestine situation. Since it brokered the deal to normalise relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March, it has intensified efforts, expressed willingness to help negotiate, and advocated a peaceful settlement to this tragic conflict.

01:49 Chinese President Xi Jinping offers Palestinian leader a ‘lasting solution’ to conflict with Israel Chinese President Xi Jinping offers Palestinian leader a ‘lasting solution’ to conflict with Israel

China maintains good relations with Israel and Palestine but supports the peaceful two-state solution first proposed by the UN General Assembly.

While not without its critics, many view it as the most viable path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

Unfortunately, progress has been hindered by multiple factors, including violence, settlement expansion, disagreements over the status of Jerusalem, the political division between the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, and the lack of trust between all parties. In the meantime, the international community has failed abjectly over the decades to recognise or adequately respond to the need for a resolution to the problems in Palestine.

Recent US air strikes in Syria on targets allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leave us with little doubt of the ability of this conflict to escalate in the region, which many observers believe to be the intention of Hamas. This is a frightening prospect that all members of the international community should make every possible effort to avoid.

We are at a tipping point where humanitarian relief is required immediately, and an escalation of the war will only further polarise society.

Bernard Chan is a Hong Kong businessman and former Executive Council convenor