Solve Hong Kong’s housing predicament with a separate market for permanent residents
- On top of regulating the private market, the government could help make the subsidised flat market more liquid while ring-fencing it for local residential use
- It should offer more subsidised flats for sale and also start building bigger homes
While it was encouraging to see signs of the housing supply shortfall reversing, this is merely the first step in solving the long-standing issues of limited living space and unaffordable housing. It is important to know where we are and determine our next steps in the pursuit of improving liveability in Hong Kong.
These measures are welcome as they will improve not only market liquidity but also the quality of life of home upgraders. They also send a positive message amid Hong Kong’s push to attract talent.
Private residential property can be both an investment and a home. While buy-to-let investors would like to see all spicy measures scrapped to lower their transaction costs, homebuyers want the property cooling measures to remain to help make prices affordable. Since roughly half of Hong Kong households are homeowners, with the other half tenants, any change to policy measures will hurt either side.
In this market, flat owners would be allowed to trade their units without having to pay the premium beforehand, but only with Hong Kong permanent residents looking for homes. In this way, the private housing market would remain unchanged and open to everyone, including foreigners and investors, but its price fluctuations would not affect ordinary people.
For this “permanent residents’ property market” to be sufficiently appealing, however, the flats must offer a decent and comfortable living environment. This calls for improvements in the size and quality of public housing. The government’s emphasis for now is on quantity – and some initial progress has been made.
The housing supply expected to be available in the next five and 10 years is set to increase, according to figures reported in the policy address. This has given the public hope that the long-promised backloaded supply is finally coming to fruition, and that the government is on track to catch up with past shortfalls.
In short, Lee’s policy address this year showed that his administration has made progress in trying to resolve Hong Kong’s housing crisis. Having laid solid foundations for enhancing housing quantity, and for speed and efficiency, the time is ripe to adopt a more forward-looking approach and shift gears towards housing quality. The quest for liveability is a long road, but it must start now.
Ryan Ip is vice-president and co-head of research at Our Hong Kong Foundation
Jason Leung is a researcher at Our Hong Kong Foundation