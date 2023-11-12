In an era punctuated by escalating geopolitical strife and a burgeoning anti-globalisation sentiment, the imperative for international cooperation has vaulted to the forefront of global discourse.

This was the prevailing theme at the recent 8th China Global Think Tank Innovation Forum in Beijing, followed immediately by the European-Union-funded EU-China Think Tank Exchanges . The sense of urgency for collective action was palpable among the attendees, which included a diverse assemblage of over 100 think-tank representatives from more than 20 countries and regions.

As president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, which hosted the events with partners including the European Policy Centre, I had the opportunity to propose a framework of cooperation, designed to mend fissures among nations and initiate a united front to safeguard our shared home. Here are the 10 imperatives:

First, climate. The spectre of climate change looms large over humanity, challenging us to transcend mere conversation and take concerted action.