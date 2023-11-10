In 1798, Thomas Malthus published An Essay on the Principle of Population, warning that unchecked population growth put unsustainable pressure on food supplies, and that poverty, starvation and other miseries would follow. There were less than 1 billion people in the world then.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) recently delivered its report, “The Impact of Disasters on Agricultural and Food Security”, and some very Malthusian thoughts must have been front of mind: it calculates the world has lost US$3.8 trillion of crops and livestock over the past three decades – that’s US$123 billion a year.

The largest losses were in cereals (about 69 million tonnes a year), fruit and vegetables (40 million tonnes), sugar (40 million tonnes), and meat, dairy products and eggs (16 million tonnes). About half of these losses were incurred in Asia.