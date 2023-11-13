It might be too early to say that the tide is turning on the shutting down of schools because of low enrolment, but one thing is certain – this is yet another example of the current government’s tendency to send mixed messages.

If the government was really confident – or as confident as officials sound, at least – about attracting talent, it would stop slashing classes and closing schools.

Shutting down a class and reopening another one causes disruptions to school operators, takes away precious resources that could be better used on focusing on teaching children and could ultimately damage our children’s learning. The government wasted a golden opportunity to fully consider and implement smaller class sizes where educators can better cater to individual learning needs.

More importantly, giving students greater attention to make sure they excel academically would serve as a more effective preventive measure against the youth mental health crisis we are facing right now.

According to analysis of media reports conducted by the University of Hong Kong, almost two dozen teenagers in the city have attempted suicide or taken their own lives between August and October, double the number recorded for the same period last year. This is deeply disturbing. Other studies and surveys have consistently confirmed that the city’s youth are increasingly distressed

While this isn’t a recent phenomenon, education officials seem to have finally woken up to this alarming trend. The government has announced grants for primary and secondary schools to promote mental health. In the circular sent to schools, the Education Bureau said it “has advised schools to make the well-being of students the priority and to pay close attention to their mental health”.

That is all very well, but what is a grant of a measly HK$80,000 (US$10,200) divided between schools and parent-teacher associations going to achieve, and how is that even considered “prioritising” the well-being of students? Holding seminars and creating “mental health” corners would help, but much more needs to be done to address this crisis.

The government is now also requiring schools to conduct a review of students’ workload and the arrangements for assessments. It has left the bulk of the work to the schools and, by extension, to teachers who already face mounting workloads.

Students in Fanling head to school on September 4, the first day of academic year. Photo: Edmond So

The government is trying to say student well-being is priority, but this “priority” seems to be all but worthless. While schools are told to review students’ workload, assessment methods and whether students are given enough leisure time to decompress and engage in activities that stimulate them mentally and physically, the government’s real priorities are injecting new elements into the syllabus.

If the government wants people to make this city their new home and put trust in our leaders and their abilities to foster growth, prosperity and contentment, it must stop sending conflicting messages through their words and actions.

Alice Wu is a political consultant and a former associate director of the Asia Pacific Media Network at UCLA