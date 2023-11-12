Donald Trump as US president again would be the stuff of nightmares
- After just three years of Biden as president, the world has yet to recover confidence in the US preference for civilised and consistent diplomatic engagement
- The mere possibility of Trump back in the Oval Office will make that task even harder
I echo the thoughts of the Economist: “Sequels are never as good as the original. And when the original was terrible, there is even more reason to dread the next episode.”
These embarrassing personality failings were in open view for those who knew him. Ahead of the 2016 election, a group of 50 former national security officials released a statement: “A president must be disciplined, control emotions and act only after reflection and careful deliberation … Trump has none of these critical qualities.”
It added: “He does not encourage conflicting views. He lacks self-control and acts impetuously. He cannot tolerate personal criticism. He has alarmed our closest allies with his erratic behaviour.”
The puzzle is why such a man attracts the unquestioning support of such a large and loyal army of “conservative warriors”, holds the Republican Party in his thrall, and so dominates media attention. How is it that his business and moral transgressions only seem to bolster the loyalty of his supporters and his campaign fund coffers?
If Trump ends up winning the next presidential election, it cannot be because voters are unclear about what is to come. His manifesto would be largely unchanged from 2016, coupled with him being better prepared, with generous time spared for “retribution” against those who have crossed or “betrayed” him.
“Draining the swamp” will be high on the agenda, with large parts of government targeted – in particular the state, defence and justice departments, the CIA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last year, Trump pronounced: “The FBI and the justice department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers and media, who tell them what to do.”
Think tanks like the Centre for Renewing America, the America First Policy Institute, and the Conservative Partnership Institute have been developing Trump’s “Project 2025” strategy, and building his “Agenda 47”.
This includes some fantastical ideas like “freedom cities” that would sit outside the country’s regulatory net, tent cities for the homeless, programmes for state schoolteachers to “embrace patriotic values”, and replacement of career professional civil servants with political appointees and Trump loyalists.
On foreign policy, plans include universal baseline tariffs, cuts in international aid, perhaps including Ukraine, and withdrawal from multilateral organisations that could include Nato and the World Trade Organization.
David Dodwell is CEO of the trade policy and international relations consultancy Strategic Access, focused on developments and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific over the past four decades