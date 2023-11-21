So far, Hong Kong’s redevelopment of ageing estates has largely taken the approach of reconstruction. This is an easy and efficient solution, but disastrous for the preservation of the city’s uniqueness. Redevelopment should not just be about increasing the number of residential units and improving residents’ quality of life.

Choi Hung Estate’s unique flavour has no equivalent in the rest of China. Tourists from the mainland and around the world are drawn to the spot to get a sense of the lives of ordinary Hongkongers. While there has been some tension over the presence of too many tourists, the estate has become a rare destination where travellers have a chance to understand local people better.

Given the estate’s popularity, it is a perfect candidate for conservation. It could be a showcase of how Hong Kong has promised to offer its residents a better life over the years and will continue to do so.

The “ good stories of Hong Kong ” the government wants to tell can be varied. So far, the authorities have focused on the business aspect, giving the impression that the city is just a centre of commerce and a shopping destination. Making Hong Kong’s story relevant to a larger number of people requires going beyond business conferences; it should include narratives about Hongkongers’ lives.

Choi Hung Estate – where ordinary Hongkongers go about their lives behind colourful walls – can do just that.

Since 1997, the city has been too obsessed with putting up new buildings and demolishing old ones , with scant regard for local history. This must change.

As the mainland develops, its cities are filled with skyscrapers that look similar. The skylines of Shanghai and Shenzhen now rival Hong Kong’s. The city must choose a different approach to development, one that maintains its uniqueness.

While the preservation of Mei Ho House in Sham Shui Po offers a good starting point, we should go further and preserve not just single buildings but entire blocks. This will help keep alive the social relationships rooted in the community that animate these spaces.

Visitors tour the exhibits showing Hong Kong life decades ago at the YHA Mei Ho House Youth Hostel in Pak Tin on March 31. Photo: May Tse

There is no doubt Choi Hung Estate needs redevelopment so that it can offer a safe and comfortable living environment. However, cost-effectiveness should not be the only consideration when decisions are made about the estate’s future.

In Europe, many countries have preserved entire city districts, allowing people to savour history while walking the streets. Given Choi Hung Estate’s historical significance, it is worth considering different approaches.

Internal restructuring combined with external renovation could be an option. Perhaps the buildings around the car park in the centre of the estate could be retained, while new ones are constructed around them. This way, the overall structure of the estate and its iconic appearance will remain.

Hong Kong lost its beautiful General Post Office building and many Chinese-style buildings over the years in the name of urban development. However, the city now has a chance to rethink its strategy and find a way to balance the need to build more housing with highlighting different facets of Hong Kong’s story.

John Hanzhang Ye is a PhD student in science and technology history at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and also holds an MPhil degree in sociology from the Chinese University of Hong Kong